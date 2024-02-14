London Downtown CEO receives Main Street Director Certification

Feb. 14—The Main Street Program is a highly regarded entity in revitalizing the small towns' downtown.

Now London Downtown Director Julie Rea has received her Main Street Director Certification — a complex unit of trainings to assist with ideas and promotions to accomplish to goals of the Main Street Program.

Rea is the first London Downtown Executive Director to achieve the Certified Director distinction.

Certified Directors complete classes pertaining to the Four Points of Main Street Revitalization & historic preservation (design, organization, economic revitalization and promotion).

Certified Main Street Directors show a comprehensive understanding of the program and are equipped with valuable skills and knowledge to contribute to the development and enhancement of downtown areas.

London Downtown Inc. is an accredited member of the Kentucky and National Main Street programs.

Rea's involvement in London Downtown came when she volunteered and was on the board of directors in 2015. From there she moved to Economic Revitalization chair, then Promotions chair, board VP and eventually President.

"After the City (of London) removed London Downtown's funding in 2019, I became the Interim Executive Director on a voluntary basis — without pay," she said. "In February 2021, I officially became the Executive Director.

"This certification means that I have a comprehensive understanding of the Main Street Four Point approach and am equipped to lead my community and others in training and development of Main Street," Rea explained.

The professional field of downtown and commercial district management requires a very distinct set of skills and expertise. Today's professionals must be subject matter experts, with skills and knowledge directly relevant to the multitude of challenges confronting 21st century commercial districts. They must also be outstanding leaders, with the ability to engage their community, build consensus among diverse stakeholders, and manage complex revitalization projects.

The Main Street America Institute (MSAI) supports professionals in realizing these roles through a comprehensive set of learning opportunities that provide the tools and strategies needed to lead results-oriented revitalization efforts.

Rea has attended numerous trainings such as National Main Street conferences, statewide trainings for Main Street, Brushy Fork, Google small business trainings, grant writing workshops, and many others.

In addition to her recent achievement, she is working on the National Main Street America's Revitalization Professional certificate.

"Currently, no directors in Kentucky have this certification," she said. "It is the highest level of expertise one can obtain as a Main Street director."

Her duties as London Downtown's Director include managing the day-to-day business of London Downtown and act as a liaison for downtown businesses to the city and state legislature.

"I help seek out grants and other funding opportunities for our business owners," she added. "We also plan events such as the Redbud Ride and Honeybun Day and Shop Local weekends. I also serve as the captain for this region of KY Main Street (London, Middlesbrough, Pineville and Williamsburg) and serve as this region's representative on the Kentucky Main Street Association board."

Rea juggles these multi-faceted duties between her family — husband Houston and son Isaiah — and other activities. Those include active membership at First Baptist Church of London, Chamber Ambassador with London Laurel Chamber of Commerce, board member with Upper Cumberland Foundation, committee member Walk to End Alzheimer's, Chair for Leadership Tri-County Tourism Day and is a former board member and KY Main Street Association board member.

Her involvement stems from her background in a small town in northern Kentucky, although Rea readily calls London her home.

"I grew up in a small town in Northern Kentucky, Walton-Verona. Early in life I saw the value of locally owned businesses and I saw how they can also struggle being surrounded by big chain stores. Small business owners are visionaries. They are brave and dare to dream. That's inspiring to me. I want to be a voice for those small business owners to support our community constantly," she said. "London, Kentucky is not where I was raised, but it is where I call home. I love this town. There is no place on earth that has the community pride that London has. I am proud of this beautiful community. I am proud of the business owners and the residents who support them. London is unique because of the love people have for this community and it shows."

While Rea respects the larger businesses, she realizes that the small business owners often face more trials than the corporate-funded businesses of today's society. After all, many of those conglomerate businesses that dominate today began as small businesses in their hometowns.

"Big businesses start small and grow and that's the ultimate dream for businesses to be regional or global," she said. "I love London and the people here. I want to be a small part of creating a beautiful, thriving community that our children and grandchildren would be proud to call home (and stay local!). None of this is about me. I have an amazing team of people that throughout the years have helped grow this program and instilled their time and wisdom on me to help me become a more solid leader. I would not be where I am if it wasn't for those who came before me and those who have invested in me. They are the ones who deserve all the credit."

London Downtown volunteers are constantly looking to improve and expand existing events as well as initiate new activities to promote downtown. While they are primarily recognized for sponsoring the Redbud Ride each April, the idea of celebrating Flowers Bakery's massive production of honeybuns promoted Honey Bun Day in October. Last year, a crowd of 776 people joined together to eat a honeybun simultaneously — and broke the existing record! That event offered contests, prizes, live entertainment and hosted food trucks to further promote small businesses.

London Downtown also hosts Small Business Week in May and Shop Local Week during the Thanksgiving week. During these events, promotions for small downtown businesses encourage residents to patronize the local small businesses to enhance their revenues and keep local money local.

"Any training that I can do will help me do my job better which in turn will benefit the community as a whole," Rea said. "I enjoy going to other Main Street communities to see what they do and adopt bits and pieces to help London."