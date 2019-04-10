London Eye will be lit up in Union Jack colors when Harry and Meghan's royal baby is born

Officials said Wednesday that the landmark London Eye observation wheel on the banks of the River Thames will be lit in red, white and blue to mark the baby’s birth. Those are the colors of the familiar Union Flag.

LONDON – Special plans are being made to welcome the first child of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is expected to arrive in late April or early May.

Officials said Wednesday that the landmark London Eye observation wheel on the banks of the River Thames will be lit in red, white and blue to mark the baby’s birth. Those are the colors of the familiar Union Flag.

Harry and Meghan say they have chosen not to learn the gender of the baby, who will be seventh in line for the British throne.

The royal couple is moving shortly from central London to a quieter location near Windsor Castle, some 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of London.

The couple is also approaching the first anniversary of their May 19, 2018, wedding, which took place at St. George's Chapel, located on the castle grounds.

