London Fire Brigade celebrates Love Your Pet Day

London Fire Brigade has shared pictures of its animal rescues to mark Love Your Pet Day.

Last year, the fire service was called out to 1,029 animal rescues, including foxes, pigeons and horses.

Other call-outs have included a dog which was stuck on a roof and a parrot and ducklings in danger.

"We love animals and will be happy to assist if they need our specialist skills or equipment," a spokesperson for the brigade said.

Last year was also the first time London firefighters used an oxygen mask on a cat, after it was rescued from a house fire in Paddington.

The specially adapted kit can also be used on dogs, cats, rabbits, snakes and mice.

"Having something specially designed made so much difference as the mask is properly sealed around the animal's muzzle and all the oxygen is going into their lungs," station officer Nathan Beeby said at the time.

Since 2019, London's firefighters have attended more than 100 fires involving dogs, cats and other pets such as rabbits and hamsters.

The brigade said Londoners should contact the RSPCA in the first instance if an animal was in distress.

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk