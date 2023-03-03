London Fire Brigade staff faced over 160 disciplinary cases in 2020-2022

Data was released to the BBC following a Freedom of Information request

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned there is "no hiding place" for London Fire Brigade staff, after new data revealed 163 disciplinary cases were heard against workers over two years.

The figures obtained by the BBC reveal the allegations, including misuse of social media, were probed from 2020-22.

Eight cases led to written and final warnings after it was found staff had used "inappropriate language".

LFB says it takes a "zero-tolerance approach" to discrimination.

According to the data, the cases examined included a wide range of categories, from fraud and financial irregularity, to lateness and pornography.

LFB, which employs nearly 5,000 people, confirmed it had looked at 11 cases of "inappropriate language", including misuse of social media, with eight of these leading to more serious written and final warning letters.

The brigade declined to break down the instances and specifics of those cases but said they were not recorded as sexist, racist or homophobic.

In December, fire service inspectors moved LFB into a form of special measures known as an "enhanced level of monitoring", amid concerns over "unacceptable behaviour", including discrimination and bullying.

'Rid the brigade'

Action came after a separate and damning review into LFB's culture was published in November, which found it was "institutionally misogynist and racist".

Mr Khan told the BBC he would continue to hold LFB to account and to reform the culture and systems of the brigade.

A mayoral office spokeswoman said: "Urgent work will continue to root out all firefighters and staff found to be responsible for sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, bullying or harassment.

"Some of that work has started with a new independent team investigating complaints and a pledge to record firefighter interactions with the public through Body Worn Video.

"But the mayor is clear there can be no hiding place for those who abuse their position of trust and authority within the brigade and more must be done, and at pace, to rid the brigade of all those unfit to serve."

Nazir Afzal, who wrote November's damning report and is chair of the Independent Culture Review, said the new data was "undoubtedly the tip of the iceberg".

"Having spoken to hundreds and hundreds of staff, vast majority of who have never spoken to anybody else about their experiences, the number of complaints that [the BBC has] been able to identify is a small proportion of the abuse and harassment that's taking place within the fire service," Mr Afzal said.

"That's why London Fire Brigade and the mayor have addressed or begun to address the recommendations [in the report]."

Dismissals

London's Fire Commissioner Andy Roe has previously said there is no place for discrimination, harassment and bullying in the brigade and appointed an external body, the External Complaints Service, to review historic complaints and to handle new ones.

In response to the BBC obtaining the latest data, an LFB spokeswoman said: "We publish weekly data about the work of the external body and we encourage staff and members of the public to report any poor behaviour to them.

"Complaints of gross misconduct that are upheld will always lead to a dismissal."

Offensive communication on social media, such as WhatsApp, has been in the spotlight since February 2022, when Metropolitan Police officers based at Charing Cross were found to have joked about rape, killing black children and beating their wives.

The Met, which is also overseen by Mr Khan, said it was "deeply sorry" at the time, after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) published its findings.

