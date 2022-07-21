New London fire leads to homicide investigation

Jul. 21—NEW LONDON — A woman is dead, an infant injured and a man charged with murder in connection with a late night fire on Wednesday that police said has turned into a homicide investigation.

George Dodson, 23, of 50 Sherman St. is charged with murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit arson, first-degree arson, risk of injury to a minor, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment and cruelty to animals. Police have not yet released the name of the 22-year-old victim pending notification to her family .

At 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, New London firefighters responded to the single-family home at 50 Sherman St. to find heavy smoke billowing from the windows and fire inside. During a search of the building, Fire Chief Thomas Curcio said firefighters discovered the body of a woman on the first floor. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

In the backyard, firefighters encountered a man with what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries. Curcio said the man was being taken to an awaiting ambulance when he informed firefighters of an infant on the second floor.

Firefighters were already inside performing a search and found the infant in a crib in a second-floor bedroom. The child was taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. The child's condition is unknown.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire simultaneous to a police investigation. Streets in the neighborhood where the fire occurred have been cordoned off by police during the investigation.

New London Police Chief Brian Wright said the identities of those discovered at the fire scene would not be released until next of kin were notified.

Wright said police along with the State Major Crime Unit, the New London State's Attorney Office, state and local fire marshals are investigating the incident.

Public records show the home was purchased in 2020 by George B. Dodson II and Shelby L. Dodson.

Firefighters said there were two dogs that ran outside the home when firefighters entered the home. Both were later located by neighbors and are being held by the animal control.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified but who helped locate one of the dogs said she was shaken by news of the incident. The neighbor said the occupants of the home kept mostly to themselves.

No further information is available.