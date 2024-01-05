London flooding: 50 people led to safety in Hackney as canal bursts its banks

A party boat sank on the Thames and 50 people were led to safety in Hackney after heavy rain battered London.

London Fire Brigade said it had been called to Hackney Wick on Thursday after a canal "burst its banks" and flooded "around 10 acres".

A spokesperson said firefighters carried out welfare checks on about 100 people who were able to stay in the homes, but 50 were taken to safety.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain ran until 03:00 GMT on Friday.

Ten fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to flooding between Dace Road and Wick Lane.

Station commander Dan Capon, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters worked through the night to ensure the scene was safe and evacuated a number of people from surrounding buildings."

Meanwhile, in central London only the mast of the floating bar and restaurant, which was moored at Temple Pier, could still be seen on Thursday night.

An RNLI lifeboat, a Metropolitan Police boat and London Fire Brigade vessel attended the scene. HM Coastguard later reported that everyone was accounted for.

A spokesman for the boat owners, Bar & Co boat, said it was "likely it sunk because of weather conditions".

The Port of London Authority has advised vessels to pass Temple Pier with "great caution".

Widespread flood warnings after week of downpours

Have you been affected by flooding in London? Please email hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk. Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram.