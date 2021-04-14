London New Home Sales Plummet to Lowest Since 2012

Olivia Konotey-Ahulu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- London new-home sales fell to their lowest level in almost nine years in the first quarter, led by a lack of interest from landlords and a dearth of buyers for central properties.

Sales of the homes tumbled 39% to 3,703 compared with the same period last year, according to data compiled by Molior London and seen by Bloomberg News. The researcher calculates the numbers based on transactions at projects with at least 20 units.

London’s housing market is in flux as a premium on space and greenery causes the value of suburban houses to rise and apartment prices to fall. Sentiment in the new homes market improved in March as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s timetable for easing lockdown restrictions boosted confidence, according to Molior.

England has begun reopening its economy after about 100 days of restrictions, raising the question of whether the popularity of urban life will return to a post-pandemic London. Developers opted for a wait-and-see approach in the first quarter, with the number of new homes starting construction tumbling to its lowest level since 2011.

Apartments have also lost popularity after thousands of owners found out their buildings might be structurally unsafe because of the cladding used during their construction. The owners face paying thousands of pounds in costs after their predicament came to light following the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2017.

Help to Buy

The number of buyers using the Help to Buy program, under which the government provides an interest-free loan of as much as 40% of a new home’s cost for five years, rose in the period ahead of changes to eligibility criteria this month.

Landlords, meanwhile, were deterred from buying purpose-built units as rents fall. Overseas buyers acquired 210 new homes in the quarter in projects with at least 12 units, less than half the amount in the same period last year, Molior’s data show.

“The projects that have sold more than a steady trickle of units overseas over the last three months are often accompanied by rumors of widening discounts,” according to a draft report by the researcher.

(Updates from sixth paragraph with additional details on sales)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • NFT Raises $200,000 for ‘Save Our Stages’ With Support From Shawn Mendes, Tove Lo; Next Round Starts Friday

    After an NFT fundraiser for independent venues raised more than $200,000 last week, Goldflyer and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) have announced the second round. Top NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway has joined the effort and announced a follow-up drop this Friday (April 16) at 1:30 p.m. ET, featuring many of the artists who have […]

  • Ashli Babbitt: Police officer will not face charges in fatal shooting at Capitol riot

    A US Capitol police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt during the 6 January riot. Ms Babbitt was shot as she attempted to beach a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol as pro-Trump rioters stormed Congress. Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC made the decision saying that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Ms Babbitt’s civil rights were violated.

  • Why Spirit Airlines Stock Is Flying Higher Today

    Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) traded up as much as 5% on Wednesday after the company received a double upgrade from one influential Wall Street analyst. JP Morgan analyst Jamie Baker gave the "all clear" signal on Wednesday, upgrading Spirit from underweight to overweight and raising his price target to $54 per share from $31. Baker said that while the pandemic did have a material impact on Spirit's profitability, he sees "material upside" relative to his price target.

  • Stocks Drop From Record Highs; Bond Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology shares pushed U.S. stocks down from record highs. Treasury yields increased and crude oil gained.PayPal Holdings Inc. and Nvidia Corp. paced loses in the information technology sector of the benchmark S&P 500 Index, which had fluctuated for much of Wednesday’s trading session as investors weighed earnings from companies including some of the world’s biggest banks. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had said economic growth was accelerating, but also warned that risks from a potential spike in Covid-19 cases remain.“We’re going to see a lot of volatility,” said Mike Loukas, president and chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments. “Volatility seems to be the key and somehow when it all comes through the pipeline we end up with record highs.”Elsewhere, Bitcoin retreated after reaching an all-time high, as did Ether, the second-largest digital token, in the wake of the debut by cryptocurrency company Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq Composite.With global equities lingering near all-time highs, investors are looking to the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations of a strong profit rebound have helped markets rally, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are monitoring vaccine developments for any threats to the economic recovery, while also keeping an eye on rising inflation.“No one can deny how big the elephant in the room is in terms of fiscal stimulus,” Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, said by phone. “Companies didn’t do this themselves -- they got a big lift from the Fed and a big lift from the U.S. government.”The White House said the U.S. inoculation campaign remains on track despite a pause in Johnson & Johnson doses amid health concerns. J&J shares edged lower for a second day, while rival Moderna Inc. rose.Some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.2%, more than any closing loss since March 30 as of 2:47 p.m. New York timeThe NASDAQ Composite Index fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since March 29The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to a record highThe MSCI World Index rose 0.2% to a record highCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro climbed 0.2% to $1.20The British pound climbed 0.3%, more than any closing gain since April 5The Japanese yen was little changedBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.634%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 3.3 basis points, more than any closing gain since March 26Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 2.6 basis points, more than any closing gain since March 30CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.9%, the most since March 23Gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,736/ozFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Adam Perkins, Viral Vine Star and Musician, Dies at 24

    Adam Perkins, the Vine star best known for his viral “Welcome to Chili’s” video, died Sunday. He was 24. His twin brother Patrick Perkins announced the news late Tuesday night in an Instagram post. He did not disclose his brother’s cause of death. “I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for […]

  • Coinbase Tops $100 Billion Value in Landmark for Cryptocurrency

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. reached a valuation of $105 billion in its trading debut Wednesday, as Bitcoin hit a record high and investors bet on digital currencies going mainstream.The company’s shares climbed as high as $405.05 in New York trading after opening at $381. The stock hit $403.68 at 1:31 p.m. to reach the $105 billion valuation, which includes employee stock options and restricted stock units as well as the Class A shares now trading on Nasdaq.Coinbase follows a handful of other companies including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. in choosing a direct listing over a traditional initial public offering.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading. Unlike the offer price in an IPO, it’s a guide for investors and shares don’t trade based on it.Coinbase is going public as Bitcoin, which together with Ethereum made up 56% of its 2020 trading volume, jumped to an all-time high. The token breached the $64,000 level for the first time Wednesday, exceeding the previous peak a day earlier. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, climbed to a record, while Bitcoin Cash jumped more than 10% at one point.While banks don’t serve as underwriters in a direct listing, Coinbase is being advised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Allen & Co. and Citigroup Inc. Coinbase shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol COIN.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Valuation Hits $110 Billion After Opening. Alkami Has Solid First Day, Too.

    The cryptocurrency exchange kicked things off early Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq. Alkami Technology rose as much as 64% in its market debut.

  • Top Marijuana Penny Stocks For Q2 2021

    These are the marijuana penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2021.

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Trump caught on audio mocking Michelle Obama’s looks to giggling GOP hierarchy at Mar-a-Lago

    Leaked recording from RNC fundraiser reveals ‘uproarious’ laughter from sponsors for ridicule of former first lady

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Saudi Arabia says it is concerned about Iran uranium enrichment

    Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it was concerned about Iran's intention to start enriching uranium to 60% purity and said such a move could not be considered part of a peaceful nuclear programme. A foreign ministry statement called on Iran to avoid escalation and engage seriously in talks with global powers about a 2015 nuclear pact. Iran's announcement about its plan to enrich to 60%, bringing the fissile material closer to the 90% level suitable for a nuclear bomb, came after Tehran accused Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear installation and ahead of the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna.

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • South Korea and China are unhappy with Japan's decision to release radioactive water from Fukushima into the Pacific Ocean

    China and South Korea, along with Japanese fishing unions and Weibo users, expressed concern that radioactive water could affect food safety and marine life in the Pacific Ocean.

  • George Floyd’s Brother Breaks Down on the Stand: He ‘Was the Leader in Our House’

    Brandon Bell/GettyGeorge Floyd’s younger brother broke down in tears on the stand Monday as he recalled seeing his sibling for the last time at their mother’s funeral in 2018.“George just sat there at the casket... He would just say ‘mama, mama,’ over and over again,” Philonise Floyd, 39, told jurors in Hennepin County court on Monday. “And I didn’t know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”Two years later, his older brother died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe and bystanders begged for mercy.Chauvin, 45, is now on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.” Several current and former Minneapolis police officials, as well as use-of-force experts, all testified on behalf of the government that not only did Chauvin not follow protocol during the May 25 arrest but his actions were “totally unnecessary.”As one of the final witnesses for the prosecution, Floyd’s brother’s gut-wrenching testimony gave jurors a sense of who Floyd was as a person. Breaking down at times, Philonise said his older brother loved to play Double Dribble on Nintendo and was “the leader in our household”—but a terrible cook.“He would always make sure that we had our clothes for school,” Philonise said. “He made sure that we all were going to be to school on time. And like I told you, George couldn’t cook. But he will make sure you have a snack or something to get in the morning. But he—he was one of those people in the community that when they had church outside, people would attend church just because he was there. Nobody would go out there until they seen him. And he just was like a person that everybody loved around the community.”“He just knew how to make people feel better,” he added.But after their mother died in 2018, Floyd had a hard time moving on, his brother said. Philonise said the “big mama’s boy” shared a special bond with their mother and taught his family to treat her with respect.That bond was apparent on May 25, when Floyd called out for his mother several times as Chauvin restrained him on the ground outside CupFoods. Over the last two weeks, several bystanders emotionally described to jurors how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Those witnesses included an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation.Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefHennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who wrote the controversial report on Floyd’s death, testified on Friday that the cops’ restraint “was just more than” Floyd could take. Baker, however, wouldn’t rule out the role of drugs and heart issues in Floyd’s death, providing a small glimmer of hope for Chauvin’s defense team after a devastating week of evidence in which the Minneapolis police chief said the former officer “absolutely” violated protocol, and three renowned medical experts said Floyd died of low oxygen caused by the cops’ actions alone.Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich on Monday testified that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” due low oxygen levels after being restrained. He said that while Floyd suffered from anxiety, substance abuse, and high blood pressure, he had an “exceptionally strong” heart and had no threatening conditions.“I can say to a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary heart event and he did not die from a drug overdose,” he said, later adding that he saw no evidence “to suggest that a fentanyl overdose caused Mr. Floyd’s death.”“I feel that Mr. Floyd’s death absolutely was preventable,” Rich said.During cross-examination, Nelson questioned Floyd’s high blood pressure—and whether he thought Floyd would have survived the arrest if he “had simply gotten in the back of the squad car?”“Had he not been restrained in the way in which he was, I think he would’ve survived that day,” Rich replied.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • New Boise State strength coach brings high-tech approach to building a football player

    “There’s that much more buy-in when these guys understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it,” Boise State strength coach Reid Kagy said.

  • UAE sets new ambitious timeline for launch of moon rover

    The United Arab Emirates’ space center announced Wednesday a more ambitious timeline for sending its first rover to the moon. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center said it is partnering with Japan’s ispace company to send a rover to the moon on an unmanned spacecraft by 2022, rather than 2024. The “Rashid” rover, named after Dubai’s ruling family, will deploy to the moon using ispace's lunar lander.

  • TV anchor accidentally captures meteor near miss during Facebook live

    ‘Oh my gosh, what is that in the sky? Woah! Okay. Big piece of flash in the sky just then’