London homicides driven by drugs and social media, study finds

Homicides are costly to public services

Drugs, missed mental health sessions and social media usage are factors driving homicides, a study has found.

The London Violence Reduction Unit's (VRU) report analysed police data to better understand the causes of murder and manslaughter.

Last year, there was a record number of teenage killings in the capital, despite a national Covid-19 lockdown.

Each homicide costs the police and criminal justice system an estimated £800,000, the report claims.

London's homicide rate means it would have an annual cost of about £120m.

Established by the London mayor's office, the VRU study by the behavioural insights team aimed to find a framework for experts, including the police, to deliver early and targeted interventions.

Following an analysis of 50 homicides, it found:

Existing police codes did not flag up all cases where mental health was a contributing factor

Drug-related homicides overlapped with all of the factors included in the analysis

Social media usage in homicides was more sophisticated than sharing threats or aggressive language online

The ability to delete messages on Snapchat was known and used, which may explain why it was favoured in the context of committing violence

Alcohol was more likely to contribute to homicides at particular times of day or key locations

Gang violence presented a particular homicide risk to young people

They will now use the framework to analyse another 300 cases with a view to it potentially being used more routinely in the capital.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "If we are to continue reducing violence in London, it's crucial that we identify more opportunities to intervene early because I firmly believe that violence is preventable, not inevitable."

Lib Peck, director of VRU, said: "The foundation of the VRU's approach to tackling violence is to build an evidence base for what works and what doesn't."

