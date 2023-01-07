London to host meeting of justice ministers to help probe Russian war crimes for The Hague

UK Justice Minister Dominic Raab and his Dutch counterpart Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius are to co-host the meeting. The International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan will also take part.

Read also: Hague Court’s decision on MH17 case is first stage of big trial of Putin regime, says NSDC secretary

The goal of the meeting is to increase the global financial and practical support provided to the International Criminal Court (information gathering, sharing of evidence of crimes), and to coordinate efforts to have everything necessary to conduct investigations and bring suspected war crimes perpetrators to justice.

"Russian forces should know they cannot act with impunity and we will back Ukraine until justice is served," Raab said.

“Almost a year on from the illegal invasion, the international community must give its strongest backing to the International Criminal Court, so war criminals can be held to account for the atrocities we’re witnessing.”

Read also: US examining Ukrainian proposal for Russia tribunal

As of Dec. 10, 2022, since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, law enforcement officers recorded 47,000 suspected war crimes on the part of the occupying forces.

In late October, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said that 10 to 16 countries privately backed the creation of a special tribunal to bring Russia to justice for starting the war.

On Oct. 7, Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, called on the international community to create a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Prior to that, top Ukrainian officials repeatedly called for the establishment of such a tribunal.

Read also: Justice for Ukraine — justice and security for the world

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Nov. 30 that the EC had proposed to create a specialized court to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine