London judges agree to reopen $7 billion Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP

FILE PHOTO: The debris of the municipal school of Bento Rodrigues district, which was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, is pictured in Mariana
Kirstin Ridley
·2 min read

By Kirstin Ridley

LONDON (Reuters) -London's Court of Appeal agreed on Tuesday to reopen a major lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP, reviving a $7 billion claim over a 2015 dam rupture that triggered Brazil's worst environmental disaster.

A group of 200,000 Brazilian claimants have been pushing to resurrect the 5 billion pound ($6.9 billion) English lawsuit against BHP since a lower court struck out the lawsuit case as an abuse of process last November and a Court of Appeal judge upheld that decision in March.

"Whilst we fully understand the considerations that led the judge to his conclusion that the claim should be struck out, we nevertheless believe that the appeal has a real prospect of success," three Appeal Court judges said in Tuesday's ruling.

The collapse of the Fundao dam, owned by the Samarco venture between BHP and Brazilian iron ore mining giant Vale, killed 19 and obliterated villages as a torrent of more than 40 million cubic metres of mining waste swept into the Doce river, reaching the Atlantic Ocean, over 650 km (400 miles) away.

Hundreds of thousands of people suffered losses.

The group claim - one of the largest in English legal history - has been brought by law firm PGMBM on behalf of Brazilian individuals, businesses, churches, organisations, municipalities and indigenous people.

Tom Goodhead, a PGMBM managing partner, said it was a "monumental judgement" and that his clients felt this was the first time judges had recognised the importance of the case.

BHP, the world's largest mining company by market value, has labelled the case pointless and wasteful, alleging it duplicates proceedings in Brazil and the work of the Renova Foundation, an entity created by the company and its Brazilian partners to manage reparations and repairs.

"BHP’s position remains that the proceedings do not belong in the UK," it said in a statement. "Issues brought by the claimants are already covered by the work of the Renova Foundation, by existing decisions of the Brazilian Courts or are the subject of ongoing legal proceedings in Brazil."

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Edmund Blair)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One dead, four missing after explosion rocks German chemicals site

    One person is dead and four are missing after an explosion rocked an industrial park in the western German city of Leverkusen on Tuesday, sending dark plumes of smoke into the sky. A fire at the Chempark site, which includes chemicals companies Bayer and Lanxess, had been extinguished after an explosion at 9.40 a.m. local time (0740 GMT), park operator Currenta said. "We are deeply shaken by the tragic death of one colleague," Chempark chief Lars Friedrich said in a series of tweets, adding that four more people were missing.

  • If the feds look, they’ll find many civil rights violations by Kansas City police

    Everyone should read the long list of abuses documented in the Unity Council’s letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. | Editorial

  • Trump-backed candidate on ballot in U.S. House runoff in Texas

    Voters in Texas will provide another measure of former U.S. President Donald Trump's influence over Republicans when they choose whether to replace a congressman who died of COVID-19 with his Trump-backed widow or a former fighter pilot. The runoff election on Tuesday between two Republicans in the state's 6th Congressional District outside Dallas will reduce Democrats' narrow 220-211 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives by one seat as Congress prepares to try to pass Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump moved quickly to endorse Susan Wright, a 58-year-old Republican activist, to succeed her husband, U.S. Representative Ron Wright, who died of the coronavirus on Feb. 7.

  • A couple is facing a defamation lawsuit after writing 1-star Google reviews of a roofing company, report says

    Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh said they uploaded the negative reviews after a receptionist was rude to them. Now they're accused of defamation.

  • NC doctor sought 2 hours of sex a month with nurse in blackmail plot, lawsuit says

    A surgeon in North Wilkesboro used sophisticated devices to record a nurse’s confidential calls, which he threatened to release unless she agreed to have sex, a lawsuit claims.

  • Sur La Table Has So Many Chic Items On Sale Right Now

    You can save up to 75%!

  • 12 High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a College Degree

    There is a direct correlation between education and income. The higher your degree level, the more money you make — generally. Many jobs — including highly technical six-figure jobs in...

  • Why Costco’s Employee Culture May See It Through the Labor Shortages

    There were a record number of available jobs in the U.S. in April, but not enough workers to fill them. Restaurants, retailers and other service industry employers are struggling to find workers as...

  • 'The tragedy of today's employment landscape': Gen X workers hit hardest by the employment crisis

    A new survey shows that Gen X workers have been hit especially hard by the unemployment crisis following COVID-19. More trainings are one solution.

  • Analysis-U.S. manufacturers take a double hit from labor and materials

    Calder Brothers Corp is under pressure to raise wages after rivals lured away some of its workers. A few others were also considering jumping ship, but co-owner Glen Calder said the South Carolina-based construction machinery company managed to persuade them to stay by promising a better career. With willing workers in short supply across the United States and companies frantically vying for them, Calder knows his firm cannot hold off pay increases.

  • Australia Urges Wine Industry to Find New Markets During China Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has warned that Chinese tariffs on bottled wine exports could cost the industry at least A$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) over the five years through 2025 if there are no efforts to expand in other markets.Chinese imports of Australian wine will “cease entirely” as a result of crippling anti-dumping duties imposed by Beijing last year, according to government forecaster Abares. The move, which effectively shut down access to the industry’s biggest market, will see export val

  • Why giant coal mines are part of China’s plan to reduce its dependence on coal

    China wants to cut carbon emissions, and has set itself the ambitious goal of being carbon neutral by 2060. To get anywhere close to achieving that task, it will have to sharply curtail its coal consumption, which for decades has made up the bulk of its energy mix. The seeming contradiction is a vivid example of China’s need to pull off a delicate and high-stakes balancing act: positioning itself as a leader in the global shift towards renewable energy, while ensuring its own energy security—that is, a safe, affordable, and reliable supply of energy sources needed to power its economy.

  • Mine Crypto with StormGain's Free Cloud Mining Service

    Bitcoin mining is once again in the spotlight, with videos coming out of China showing massive mining farms being torn to the ground. These events have caused the Bitcoin network hash rate to drop significantly, causing panic on the markets. But, a few wise owls see this as an opportunity, and what an opportunity it is. With less hash dawning on the Bitcoin network, it means that mining is now easier for everyone. And easier mining stands for more profitable mining! Combine this with StormGain c

  • Everybody take the week off, Wall Street firm tells staff

    The private equity firm is putting all employees on vacation, people familiar with the matter said. It's an unusual move intended to recognize employees and avoid burnout from the physical and mental pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic and the frenetic pace of dealmaking. Aquiline has more than $6 billion in assets and over 60 employees in its New York headquarters and London office.

  • 'I quit': Workers change jobs at a record pace amid burnout, new openings with higher pay

    Workers are quitting jobs at a historic pace, typically to take higher-paying positions or fulfill passions.

  • 3 Strategies to Avoid Running Out of Money in Retirement

    For a financially sustainable retirement that could last 30 years or more, here are three ways to help manage your risks and avoid financial roadblocks in your golden years.

  • Activision Blizzard employees decry 'abhorrent' company response to harassment lawsuit

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling on the company to issue a new statement in response to the lawsuit it’s facing from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH).

  • 10 Myths About Early Retirement

    Early retirement has been a trending topic in recent years, epitomized by the FIRE movement, which stands for "Financial Independence, Retire Early." Under this program, younger workers stash away as...

  • OxyContin maker Purdue's creditors vote in favor of bankruptcy plan

    More than 95% of the 120,000-plus votes submitted were in favor of the plan, Purdue said, citing preliminary voting results. Purdue expects to release the final voting results by Aug. 2, but added that it does not expect any material changes. Purdue's plan aims to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits brought by U.S. communities alleging that Purdue and its wealthy Sackler family owners contributed to the opioid crisis that has claimed the lives of roughly 500,000 people since 1999, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Baby Boomers Can Grow Their Retirement Savings Quickly in 10 Simple Ways

    Listen up, baby boomers. Almost 40% of adults 55 and older have less than $50,000 in retirement savings and about one-third have less than $10,000 saved. That means many of you have a lot of catching...