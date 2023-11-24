London’s Lights: La Vergne father continues to honor daughter through massive light display

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re looking for the spirit of Christmas, you can find it off Ash Circle in La Vergne.

“The house is draped…every four inches there’s a strand of lights,” said Brad Henn.

Henn is the man behind all that Christmas spirit.

Since 2012, he’s been hanging up lights and transforming his home into a Christmas light show paradise.

“Really nobody in our family hung much Christmas lights at all,” he said. “I think my grandfather put one strand above the garage, and that was it. I always looked forward to that one strand…but that was it.”

So what pushes Henn to spend 600 hours of his time every year putting in all this work?

“She was just a light,” he said. “Just a beam of energy.”

The answer is very simple – love.

“She was my heart and soul,” said Henn.

The same year this all began was the same year Henn tragically lost his two year-old daughter name London.

“Sometimes it’s hard to go back to the scene of the accident,” he said.

Henn was riding with London on his way to pick up his son and his friends when she slipped out of her car seat and into the front passenger seat of his truck.

“I was like, ‘Oh shoot, if they open that door she’s going to fall face first right onto the concreate,'” he said. I reached over the seat to grab her, and when I did as they opened the door, the car lurched forward, (she fell out), and she was struck by the back right tire.”

London passed away, and in pain, Henn knew he had to honor her.

“I was like, what more fitting way than to create a light display that attracts people by its awe and its wonder,” he said.

Since then, the lights and Henn’s love for his daughter have continued to grow every single year.

“Each piece of this has been a little piece of me poured back into her,” he said. “I see her with every bulb and every strand.”

So if you are looking for the spirit of Christmas, Henn will make sure you’ll always find it at the corner of Ash Circle every year.

“Until I run out of space, until we run out of tree branches, until we run out of yard, until there’s no room, we’ll continue to put up Christmas lights every year, more and more,” he said.

Henn also collects toys every year that end up being distributed to children across Middle Tennessee. He’ll be collecting toys again this year up until Dec. 20.

You can visit his display at 1001 Ash Circle in La Vergne every night from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. from now until Jan. 5.

People visiting can either drive by or drop off as street parking is not allowed.

Henn said they have also added a shuttle service this year; people can park at Rock Springs Elementary School off Waldron Road where a shuttle will take them to his home and back.

The cost to take the shuttle is $2 per person.

Henn also will have Santa Claus on site on Dec. 8, 9, 15, and 18 for those looking to take photos.

You can learn more about London’s Lights here.

