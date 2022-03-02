Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

Michael Msika and Joe Easton
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which tracks London-traded Russian companies, has plunged 98% in two weeks. The slump has wiped out $572 billion from the market value of 23 stocks, including Gazprom PJSC, Sberbank of Russia PJSC and Rosneft PJSC, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Wednesday’s continuing selloff triggered a wave of volatility halts. Within the first four hours of trading, dealing was briefly paused at least 15 times for lender Sberbank, state-run gas giant Gazprom and retailer Magnit PJSC. Trading in VTB Bank PJSC was suspended last week following sanctions.

The Dow Jones Russia GDR gauge, which tracks 11 of the largest Russian companies listed in London, fell as much as 81% Wednesday, taking a decline since Feb. 16 to 98%.

Depositary receipts for Sberbank have slumped 99% this week, while Gazprom fell 98% and steel producer Severstal PJSC lost almost 100%. Rosneft Oil Co. tumbled 79% and Lukoil PJSC sank 99%.

Europe is carving up Sberbank’s business in the region after sanctions sparked by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine prompted a run on its local deposits. Meanwhile, European energy companies are distancing themselves from Gazprom, with Shell Plc and Italy’s Eni SpA ending joint ventures.

With the Russian central bank taking the unusual step of closing stock trading on the Moscow exchange, the movement in shares of Russian firms listed elsewhere is an indication of how local equities may react to the sanctions once it eventually resumes. The three-day shuttering of stock trading is the longest closure for extraordinary circumstances since October 1998, according to the bourse.

Russia Keeps Stock Market Closed in Longest Pause Since 1998

The exodus out of Russian equities listed abroad may continue, with equity index operator Stoxx planning to drop 61 Russian companies from its indexes on March 18. MSCI is reviewing similar plans.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said Zain Nadella, son of Chief Executive Officer Satya, died Monday morning. He was 26 years old and had been born with cerebral palsy. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died

  • Stocks Rise After Powell’s Remarks; Bonds Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks advanced as investors assessed comments from Jerome Powell on the Federal Reserve’s policy intentions and the latest geopolitical developments. Bonds fell, while oil traded near $110 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMi

  • Nadine Dorries calls on GB’s Paralympics team to protest in Beijing

    Athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as neutrals and any medals will not be included on the Games table.

  • Gazprom, Lukoil and Sberbank are now penny stocks as Russian companies collapse in London

    Russian natural gas giant Gazprom, oil producer Lukoil and leading bank Sberbank are all penny stocks based on their trading on the London Stock Exchange, as the local market was shut for a third day.

  • Allianz Entangled With Big Ruble Debt Holders in Coupon Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest asset managers are set to grapple with a new ban on coupon payments to foreign owners of Russia’s ruble bonds.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Faces More Brutal Form of War as Russia RegroupsAllianz SE, Blac

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russian rouble plunges to new low in Moscow, stays even weaker abroad

    The rouble was 7.3% weaker on the day at 108.60 against the dollar as of 0941 GMT in Moscow trade, earlier hitting 110.0, an all-time low. For the third day in a row, the rouble was weaker outside Russia, trading at 115 to the dollar on the EBS electronic trading platform, but still off the all-time low of 120 hit on Monday.

  • Coffee traders seeking advance payment in new deals with Russia

    Coffee traders are seeking advance payment in any new deal to sell beans to Russia as Western sanctions hit the financial system of the world's sixth largest importer. Traders in Brazil, the world's largest exporter and number 1 supplier to Russia, said they have added the country to a list of risky and sanctioned destinations that require pre-payment, including Syria, Lebanon and Iran. "Too many uncertainties right now in terms of their ability to pay, so new deals only with 100% payment upfront," said coffee broker Thomas Raad, who owns a trading company that ships regularly to risky destinations.

  • Putin's 7 biggest economic problems: Evercore ISI chairman

    It's getting uglier for Russia's economy, warns EvercoreISI chairman Ed Hyman.

  • Goldman, Barclays Lead Arranging of Muted Europe Bond Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Banking giants Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc are stealing a march on their debt-arranging rivals, each bringing a hat-trick of deals to Europe’s limping primary market this week.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft S

  • Ukraine crisis: China says it is ‘partners’ not allies with Russia and vows not to interfere

    China said Beijing and Moscow are "partners" but not allies as it pledged to not interfere in the Ukraine crisis.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Admits He Was Wrong About Bitcoin, Crypto

    Billionaire Ken Griffin has a rocky relationship with the crypto sphere, to say the least. "I still have my skepticism, but there are hundreds and millions of people in this world today who disagree with that," he said.

  • Powell says Fed is poised to raise interest rates, likely by quarter point, to fight inflation despite Ukraine war, market sell-off

    Powell tells Congress Fed is poised to raise rates to curtail inflation despite Ukraine war, falling stock market. A quarter point bump appears likely.

  • China refuses to impose financial sanctions on Russia

    China has refused to join the West in sanctioning the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine as Russia’s largest bank withdrew from Europe after facing a run on deposits.

  • Bank of Canada raises benchmark interest rate for the first time since 2018

    The Bank of Canada noted in its release that "the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a major new source of uncertainty."

  • What is a no-fly zone? Why Biden and NATO don't want to enforce one in Ukraine.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a no-fly zone over Ukraine would help defeat Russia. Here's why the U.S. and NATO are hesitant to do it.

  • Private payrolls rose by 475,000 in February, topping expectations: ADP

    U.S. private-sector employers brought back more jobs than expected in February as virus-related disruptions receded following the Omicron variants spread.

  • Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores

    Fourth-quarter sales at Rack improved 320 basis points sequentially, with Chief Executive Officer Erik Nordstrom saying the business was well on its way to recovery as the department store boosts inventory and pushes for higher-priced products to bolster margins. "We have a lot of effort going on in our Rack business... we like our plans and believe there's opportunity for continued improvement there," Nordstrom said on an analyst call. Wall Street was also impressed with how the business was bouncing back, given that its issues were in part responsible for a string of disappointing quarterly results from Nordstrom in 2021 and the company sliding further behind chief rivals Macy's Inc and Kohl's Corp.

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • Rouble-crypto trading soars as sanctions hit Russian currency

    Trading volumes between the Russian rouble and the Tether cryptocurrency spiked sharply on Monday as the local currency tumbled to a record low on Western sanctions, data shared with Reuters showed. Rouble-denominated trades with the Tether - a so-called stablecoin - hit $29.4 million, their highest this year and around three times more than a week earlier, according to Arcane Research, an Oslo-based digital asset researcher. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency designed to avoid the wild fluctuations that plague bitcoin.