London on Lockdown: What Measures the U.K. Government Might Take

Londoners are facing deeper curbs on their lifestyles to halt the spread of coronavirus as the U.K. battles to contain the burgeoning outbreak.

Boris Johnson on Wednesday threatened to tighten restrictions on movement in the capital, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan was due to meet the premier in Downing Street on Thursday -- though no official announcements have been made.

Measures under consideration include ordering bars and restaurants to close, and taking tougher approach to ensure more people work from home where they can, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Beds were delivered to the prime minister’s Downing Street office on Thursday morning, suggesting preparations for a prolonged stay by officials, and as rumors swirl of a Madrid-style lockdown, what other measures might the government take?

Make People Stay at Home

The government could require most residents to stay at home in order to prevent mingling on public transport and in shops. Johnson’s spokesman James Slack denied reports residents would only be able to leave homes one at a time.

But Not Everyone

Key workers -- notably health care staff, emergency service workers and delivery drivers -- would still be allowed to go to work. A list of key worker professions is expected to be published in the next day or two.

Close The Shops

Key retailers, including supermarkets and pharmacies are likely to be allowed to stay open -- with their staff deemed key workers in order to make that possible. But most other retail outlets may be closed, as would the pubs, clubs and theaters that Johnson discouraged people from attending earlier in the week.

...And The Schools

U.K. authorities announced on Wednesday that schools nationwide will be closed to most pupils from Friday, with only the children of key workers allowed to attend.

Allow Some Outings

In Madrid, for example, residents are allowed out in order to go to the supermarket, a pharmacy, or a doctor. Pet owners could be allowed to take their dogs out to exercise -- but not much more. The government has denied there will a one in, one out policy on people leaving their homes.

Deploy Army, Police

As many as 20,000 military personnel are on standby to be deployed to support civil authorities and include people trained to drive oxygen tankers to hospitals, as well as scientists working on combating the disease. Slack said there are “no plans” to use the military to maintain public order. Instead, troops could take over some guarding duties in order to free up police officers.

Transport Restrictions

Transport for London has closed 40 stations and asked people to avoid all unnecessary travel to leave the network free for vital workers. Johnson’s office denied reports of draconian restrictions on entering and leaving London and said public transport in the capital will not be shut down. “There is zero prospect of any restriction being placed on coming in or out of London,” Slack added.

How Long Could it Last?

The government could announce details as soon as Thursday or Friday. It could follow other European cities and start with restrictions imposed for 2 weeks, with the option to extend that period if needed.

