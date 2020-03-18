London lockdown? UK PM Johnson says keeping everything under review

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was keeping everything under review when asked whether he would bring in measures to lock down London because people were flouting warnings to avoid social gatherings.

The government has advised people not to go to pubs, restaurants, cinemas or restaurants to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Asked whether tougher measures were needed to shut down London where bars, public transport and businesses remained busy, Johnson said: "We've always said we're going to do the right measures at the right time.

"A lot of people are making a real heroic effort to comply with the advice we've given, but as I've said ... we keep everything under continuous review and we will not hesitate to bring forward further and faster measures where that is necessary." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)