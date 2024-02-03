New London man accused of impersonating cop, assaulting woman

Feb. 2—GRISWOLD — A 45-year-old New London man who state police said was found with several fake government and press badges is accused of forcing his way into a hotel room on Friday and assaulting a woman after falsely identifying himself as a police officer.

Jonathan Brand of 150 Cove View Road, was charged with home invasion, criminal impersonation, second-degree forgery, first-degree breach of peace, third-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and second-degree threatening.

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 10:32 a.m. to the Comfort Inn at 375 Voluntown Road in response to a 911 call reporting a man, possibly in possession of a weapon, had forced his way into a hotel room, according to a criminal information summary.

Police said the man, later identified by police as Brand, was found in the hotel room with a "distraught female." No weapons were found in the room.

The woman told police she knew Brand through her job. She said Brand pounded on her door while announcing himself as a police officer. She told police Brand pushed through the partially-opened room door and assaulted her.

During the booking process, police said they found four fraudulent identification badges in Brand's wallet. Brand, who has previous convictions for second-degree harassment, failure to appear in court and tampering with airport equipment, was held on a $500,000 bond. He is due to be arraigned Monday in Norwich Superior Court.