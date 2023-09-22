London man arrested after February crash near traffic checkpoint among Laurel indictments

Sep. 22—The Laurel County Grand Jury returned 25 indictments Friday involving 22 individuals.

The report featured indictments against four individuals accused of taking on law enforcement in various ways.

Topping the list is Timothy V. Rader, 59, also known as Timothy "Bo" Rader of London. Rader is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for confrontations with two London Police officer on February 21. He is also charged with resisting arrest, reckless driving and third-degree criminal mischief. The mischief charge accuses Rader of fighting with police and damaging the boots of five city police officers.

In a separate indictment, Rader is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, on the same date.

According to a joint release from Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson at the time of the arrest, the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. on the morning of February 21 as members of the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of KY 30 and Slate Lick Road.

Officers say that Rader approached the checkpoint in a red GMC Sonoma and refused to roll his window down before taking off, nearly hitting several. He crashed on Slate Lick Road a short time later, hitting a tree head on.

When police searched his truck, they found a pistol and determined that Rader was a convicted felon who was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Another man is charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing stemming from a June 14 incident.

Dustin Charles Jones, 40, of London is accused of striking a police officer with a board and then hitting a woman in the face with his fists. The indictments states Jones also tried to prevent two sheriff's deputies from placing him under arrest and placing another person in danger of physical injury.

Derek Shannon Jervis, 44, of London, faces multiple charges from an August 17 incident. He is charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police for failing to stop for two London Police officers, first-degree criminal mischief for damaging a police cruiser, second-degree wanton endangerment for creating danger to a police officer during a pursuit, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance, obstructed vision of windshield and disregarding traffic control device or light.

Jacob Seth Taylor, 35, of Rochester, NY, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault and resisting arrest in an incident on July 6 involving two London City Police officers.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.