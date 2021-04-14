London man arrested on rape charge

Erin Cox, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·1 min read

Apr. 14—LONDON — A London man was arrested on a warrant of arrest for a charge of rape on Monday evening.

Randy McGhee, 45, was arrested on Philpot Road, approximately 3 miles south of London, following an investigation conducted by Detective Robert Reed, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

McGhee was charged on a warrant of arrest obtained by Detective Reed charging first-degree rape. McGhee was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

McGhee is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is set to be in court Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber expects employees to return to office by Sept. 13

    Employees will be required to work at least three days from office, Uber Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy said in a letter to workers. Many tech companies including Microsoft Corp and Salesforce.com have said they would start reopening their offices, months after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns forced them to shift to work-from-home models. Cloud-based software maker Salesforce said earlier this week it will allow vaccinated employees to return to some of its offices.

  • From Harvard to Nasdaq listing: Grab CEO's ride to world's biggest SPAC deal

    The CEO of Grab, a popular app to book taxis, order food and make payments in Southeast Asia, has always been determined to win -- from making his firm the best-funded regional start-up to defeating behemoth Uber Technologies. On Tuesday, Anthony Tan set another record when Grab Holdings agreed to list on Nasdaq through a $39.6 billion merger deal with a blank-check company, Altimeter Growth Corp. The transaction will be the world's largest merger involving a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • George Floyd’s girlfriend once taught Daunte Wright in high school

    ‘Our system doesn’t serve kids like Daunte,’ Courteney Ross says

  • Chet Hanks’ ex-girlfriend sues for $1 million over alleged abuse

    Hanks filed his own lawsuit against Kiana Parker last month, claiming she attacked him with a knife and stole money from him. Kiana Parker, the ex-girlfriend of actor/rapper Chet Hanks, has filed a civil lawsuit against her former love for $1 million, claiming physical abuse. The couple allegedly had an argument in which Parker alleges Hanks “grabbed me by the wrist forcefully pulled me into him telling me we were going back to the [hotel] room.”

  • Man who shot elephant seal in head as it rested on beach sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich killed marine mammal ‘as a kind of grotesque test’ after friend told him to

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Police try to disperse curfew-defying crowds in second night of Daunte Wright protests

    A demonstrator heckles police in Brooklyn Center, Minn., last night. Photo: John Minchillo/APA second night of protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded in Brooklyn Center Monday, as a large crowd defied a curfew and pleas from city leaders to go home. Driving the news: “We are going to get to the bottom of this. We are going to make sure that there’s justice, that this officer is held accountable," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott told demonstrators in an effort to calm tensions after dark.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Law enforcement again deployed tear gas, flash-bang grenades and rubber bullets amid clashes with the crowds gathered outside the police station. Several dozen protesters were arrested, MPR News reports, as limited looting was reported in Brooklyn Center and beyond. By 11 p.m., demonstrators had largely dispersed and the mayor tweeted that "our city is calm."The backdrop: The overnight curfew was instituted from 7pm to 6am across the metro in hopes of quelling unrest and violence following the fatal shooting of Wright, 20, who was killed during a traffic stop just before 2pm Sunday. The number of National Guard troops on the ground doubled to about 1,000, officials said. As the evening protests ramped up, ramifications of the shooting continued to play out across city government.The City Council voted to fire Brooklyn Center's city manager and give more power to the mayor, The Star Tribune reports. The mayor is expected to announce whether he will fire the police chief as soon as today. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, meanwhile, identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force. The Hennepin County Attorney's office referred the case to Washington County for consideration of charges. A decision is expected in the coming days.Earlier in the night, hundreds gathered for a peaceful vigil in Wright's honor."I just need everyone to know that he was my life," Wright's mother Katie Wright said. "He was my son. And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?"" The family retained Benjamin Crump, the attorney who negotiated a record misconduct settlement on behalf of George Floyd's relatives. The big picture: Sunday's fatal shooting has reverberated not just in the metro, but across the nation, bringing even more attention to the Twin Cities as the trial of Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd nears an end.President Biden called for a "full-blown investigation," as he echoed local and state officials' statements that while peaceful protests are justified, violence and destruction won't be tolerated."The world is watching the Chauvin trial. The world will watch this process, and the world will ask if there's justice," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter told reporters.Worthy of your time: Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon's claim that Potter likely fired her gun inadvertently while meaning to reach for a taser has renewed scrutiny of training and use of the less-lethal tool.The Associated Press explored cases of officers drawing a gun instead of a taser in this 2015 piece and in 2016 and again today.Go deeper: See more photos of the protestsEditor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Monday night was the second night of protests (not Tuesday).More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • ‘Congress itself is the target’: Capitol police overlooked intel and were ordered to hold back during riot, report finds

    Days before attack, law enforcement officials were warned Stop the Steal campaign could attract ‘white supremacists, militia members’ and other violent groups

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory

  • Caron Nazario ‘feared for his life’ in pepper spray traffic stop

    One of the police officers involved has been sacked

  • Texas teacher who used racial slur next to Tupac photo is put on administrative leave

    The school district deemed the language “inappropriate and offensive.”

  • Biden picks up toy of slain Capitol officer’s daughter during emotional memorial service

    During a memorial service at the US Capitol Rotunda for Officer William Evans, President Joe Biden picked up a toy dropped by the officer’s daughter, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told his family that while “no words are adequate” to address their loss, “we hope it’s a comfort to you that so many now know about your dad and know he’s a hero”. “And that the President of the United States is picking up one of your distractions.” Officer Evans was killed outside the Capitol on 2 April after a driver struck two officers before slamming into a security barrier outside the Capitol, then exited the car with a knife, according to police.

  • OnPolitics: The battle for the GOP's soul

    The GOP continues to struggle to maintain party unity after former President Donald Trump's election loss.

  • Dream chasers: Four KC-area hoop standouts among 18 selected for NBA leadership program

    They hail from Blue Springs, BV Northwest, Miege and Shawnee Mission West.

  • Austin: US adds 500 troops in Germany, despite Trump pledge

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Tuesday that he is expanding the U.S. military presence in Germany by 500 troops and has stopped planning for large-scale troop cuts ordered by the Trump administration. Adding 500 troops to a current total of about 35,000 is a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Germany and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it also fills a practical need that commanders in Europe had identified months ago. Austin said the extra troops will have a role in space, cybersecurity and electronic warfare.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business

  • Taiwan says China flew 25 warplanes into its air-defense zone in the largest breach yet

    Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that 25 People Liberation Army aircraft entered Taiwan's air-defense identification zone on Monday.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: GoFundMe raises half a million for memorial fund as Kim Potter decision expected

    Follow for latest updates

  • 'It is time to end America's longest war': Biden addresses Afghanistan withdrawal today

    "I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth."