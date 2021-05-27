New London man arrested Tuesday after police seize over 65 grams of meth

May 27—NEW LONDON — Law enforcement seized more than 65 grams of methamphetamine Tuesday morning during a search in Kandiyohi County, according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

According to the news release, the seizure was part of two search warrants executed by the Task Force in the New London area.

Agents found a total of 2.3 ounces of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of psilocybin mushrooms and over a quarter ounce of butane hash oil. A rifle and handgun that had been reported stolen from Yellow Medicine County in 2016 were also recovered.

The suspect in the case, a 50-year-old New London man, was arrested in Ottertail County shortly after the search warrants were executed.

As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail awaiting formal charges related to the controlled substances and firearms that were found.

The case is currently active and under investigation.