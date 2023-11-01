London man, called 'armed and dangerous,' wanted by police

Nov. 1—An early morning confrontation with Sheriff's officials, followed by a residential burglary has a London man on the wanted list.

William D. Regan, 39, of London, was reported missing early Wednesday morning after Sheriff's officials confronted him around 6:30 a.m. He was last seen by law enforcement on Slate Lick Church Road, two miles northeast of London.

But a short time later, Regan was identified as the person who broke into a home off Springcut Road near Rocky Branch Road, 8 miles south of London.

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy and Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo said Regan took a mache from the Springcut Road residence.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Regan is 5'7" tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and was wearing a black leather jacket. During the early morning confrontation with law enforcement, Regan appeared to be intoxicated and/or may be having mental issues.

Anyone with information on Regan's whereabouts are urged to contact 9-1-1 Dispatch at 878-7000 or Laurel Sheriff's Office at 606 864-6000.