New London man charged with cashing fraudulent checks

Sep. 20—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police charged a New London man Friday with cashing fraudulent checks at various locations in Connecticut.

The charges for Samuel Guerard, 45, stem from an investigation on May 4. Police say Guerard cashed five fraudulent checks at different Key Banks in the state.

He cashed the checks in the name of Joe the Plumber, a local business at 524 Sullivan Ave., police said.

Guerard was charged with third-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft, second-degree forgery, and first-degree and second-degree failure to appear.

He was held on bond of $45,000. His next court date is Oct. 21 in Manchester Superior Court.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.