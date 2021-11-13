New London man charged with entering U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Nov. 13—The FBI has charged a 24-year-old New London man and Electric Boat employee on charges he was among the crowd of people that illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Jeremy K. Baouche was arrested on Wednesday on a criminal complaint issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert M. Spector in New Haven and was released on $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear again via video conference at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18.

The U.S. Attorney's Office issued information about the arrest on Friday. Baouche is one of more than 600 people, including several from Connecticut, arrested for participation in the Jan. 6 riot during a joint session of Congress to count electoral votes and formalize Joe Biden's win in the 2020 presidential election.

Baouche was the focus of an investigation after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received several online tips. He was identified by name by one tipster "as one of the people who took part in the attempted coup." Baouche allegedly was seen in various photographs inside the Capitol.

The case was investigated by Norwich Police Detective Delmar Carter, who is assigned as a task force officer with the FBI.

Authorities said they attempted to interview Baouche on Jan. 20 at EB in Groton, where he said he would not talk without his attorney.

Investigators found Baouche was out of work on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 and had told some co-workers he was going on a fishing trip. A search his work computer allegedly revealed Google searches on the topics that included inauguration, the U.S. Capitol building layout, gun, rifles, scopes, lasers, Trump protests and FBI Capitol. Baouche has a "secret security clearance as part of his employment," investigators said.

Authorities said Baouche can be seen in video from inside the Capitol rotunda carrying a megaphone, and videos on Baouche's phone appear to be taken from inside the Capitol building. Investigators also collected cellphone data from Google that places Baouche at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In one video obtained by investigators, Baouche can allegedly be seen in the Capitol carrying the megaphone and calling "whose house?" with people responding "our house."

He is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An EB spokesperson said there would be no comment because of the ongoing federal investigation.

g.smith@theday.com