London man charged with first-degree robbery in Richmond

Feb. 26—RICHMOND — A London man was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge in Richmond on Tuesday.

Daterrion Brigance, 19, turned himself in after Richmond Police Department made a social media post asking for information about his whereabouts.

The post was made at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday and the police department updated that he was arrested at 11:40 p.m.

As of Friday, he is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

No further details about the incident leading to his arrest were available.

Brigance is a former South Laurel football player and had signed a letter of intent to play football at Lindsey Wilson College this school year.

