New London man charged with hitting a pedestrian in Norwich and fleeing

Aug. 27—NORWICH — A New London man was charged Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run incident on Boswell Avenue in June, when a pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the driver fled on foot.

Blake M. McCray, 23, of 46 Sander St., New London was charged at 9:40 p.m. Thursday with evading responsibility/serious physical injury, driving with a suspended license or registration, driving without a license, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to drive right. He was held initially on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Sept. 6 in Norwich Superior Court.

Police said on June 18, a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the area of 251 Boswell Ave. shortly after noon. Police said the driver of the Buick Lacrosse had fled on foot.

At the time, police identified McCray as the driver, and he had been located and interviewed. Police then obtained a warrant for his arrest. Norwich police said they were contacted by East Lyme police, who had located McCray Thursday and had a copy of the arrest warrant issued by Norwich police.