New London man charged with home invasion, assault

Sep. 10—NEW LONDON — A city man was charged with home invasion, assault and a slew of other charges after allegedly attacking two people in his home after an argument this summer, according to police.

Melvin Hooks Jr., 34, of 148 Montauk Ave., Apt. 3, was arrested at his home on Monday on a warrant out of New London. The warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 2, three weeks after Hooks allegedly attacked a man and woman who accused him of stealing on the evening of July 14, according to the New London Police Department.

The man and woman both sustained minor injuries in the attack, which did not involve the use of any weapons, police said.

Hooks was arraigned Tuesday in New London Superior Court and charged with home invasion, third-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree strangulation, risk of injury to a minor, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call, according to police and court records.

He was being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 16, according to court records.

t.hartz@theday.com