UPDATE: London man charged with murder in Hal Rogers Parkway shooting

Jul. 1—LAUREL COUNTY — A London man was charged with murder Wednesday after fatally shooting a man on Hal Rogers Parkway.

Brian Eldridge, age 46, of London has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

A man, who has not yet been identified, was shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon around 2:18 p.m. on West KY 80 (Hal Rogers Parkway).

A person in a small black car reportedly shot the man and drove on west towards Pulaski County, according to scanner traffic.

A suspect in a black Ford Fusion was reportedly apprehended on East Ky. 80 just west of the Ky. 914 intersection in Somerset after the shooting in Laurel County.

Officers with Somerset Police, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky State Police were on scene where the car had been stopped.

Laurel County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Gilbert Acciardo said the sheriff's office deputies went to Somerset to interview the suspect.

Acciardo said more information will be released later.

The roadway was closed near Glenda's Lane as first responders were on scene and investigators assessed the crime scene for a period of time. It was open as of 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.