New London man faces assault, home invasion charges in Norwich

Jun. 26—NORWICH — A New London man is being held on a $1 million bond and faces home invasion and assault charges related to an alleged home invasion at a Norwich residence.

Hank Fleetwood, 21, of 77 Adelaide St. Apt. 3, New London, was charged Thursday by Norwich police with first-degree assault, home invasion, cruelty to persons, first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny. He was held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on July 8 in Norwich Superior Court.

Norwich police said Fleetwood, who was the subject of an active arrest warrant when he was stopped by Waterford police Thursday, was identified as a suspect in an assault and home invasion in Norwich. Norwich police had obtained a warrant for Fleetwood's arrest on April 9.

The arrest warrant in the case has been ordered sealed by the court, Norwich police said. The date and location of the incident was not released. Police said no further information would be provided at this time regarding Fleetwood's arrest.

According to court documents in another case, Fleetwood was named as a suspect in an alleged home invasion in the early hours of March 28 that led to the April 15 arrest of Hakeem Dannett, also of New London, on an April 9 warrant. Dannett has been held since then on a $1 million bond at Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center, according to the state Department of Correction.

Dannett's court file was sealed initially, but has been reopened. In addition to charges originally reported by police of first-degree assault, home invasion, cruelty to persons, first-degree robbery and fifth-degree larceny, Dannett was also charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree aggravated sexual assault and carrying a dangerous weapon.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Dannett and Fleetwood were among four men alleged to have invaded a Laurel Hill Avenue residence with a baseball bat, a broom and a shovel.

Police were dispatched to The William W. Backus Hospital for a report of a woman and a man who had been assaulted, the warrant said. The male was admitted to the critical care unit and remained intubated and sedated for more than 24 hours before being discharged, the warrant said. The female, then 12 weeks pregnant, was being treated for minor injuries to the face, according to the warrant.

The warrant said the home was invaded by a man identified as the female victim's ex-boyfriend and three other men — including Dannett and Fleetwood — she had known for about a year. The ex-boyfriend allegedly threw her into the stairs, held her down and punched her in the face. Then he allegedly made her watch while the other men physically assaulted the male victim, according to the warrant.

The male victim said he was hit with fists, feet, a bat, a shovel and other items, and was sexually assaulted, the warrant said.

