London man facing 17 wanton endangerment charges after shooting incident

Oct. 6—A family dispute could have become deadly after a man began firing a gun at family members on Monday night.

Roger Dale Williams, 39, of London, is now jailed on charges of 17 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after his arrest around 8:34 p.m. by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dylan Messer, Deputy Justin Saylor and K-9 Shift Sgt. Gary Mehler.

Deputies were called to the scene off Drew Lane, five miles south of London, to a report of an out-of-control man firing a gun from the window of his home. Family members met the deputies in the driveway of the residence and told them that Williams had gone back inside the home to re-arm himself. However, when he heard sirens approaching, Williams exited the residence unarmed and was placed under arrest without further incident.

The investigation, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office, revealed that Williams had become upset with family members and started shooting an AR style rifle from his window in the direction of three people standing outside in the yard. Williams reportedly discharged the rifle 17 times. Williams was also determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is held under $5,000 cash bond. No court date was listed.