London man facing criminal abuse of child charge

Nov. 3—A London man is scheduled for a court hearing on Nov. 19 for allegedly hitting a 5-year-old child in the face with his fists.

Allen Michael Baker, 31, of Early Lane in London, was arrested on Oct. 27 after Laurel Sheriff's officials responded to a call of possible child abuse. Information from the Sheriff's Office indicates that deputies noted the child with multiple scratches and marks on his face, as well as the child's left eye being bruised and almost swollen shut.

Baker told deputies that the child had fallen and hit his head on a TV stand, according to the Sheriff's Office report. The child, however, said that Baker — who is 6'1" and weighs 285 pounds — had hit him.

Upon further investigation, deputies determined that the child had been hit by Baker, who was then arrested and taken to jail on charges of second-degree criminal abuse of a child age 12 or under.

Baker appeared in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, at which time he was given another court date of Nov. 19. His bond, previously set at $10,000 cash, was modified to $10,000 fully secured, meaning something valued at that amount must be posted before Baker will be released from jail.