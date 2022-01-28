London man facing federal sexual, drug charges involving minors

Jan. 28—LONDON — A Laurel man is facing a jury trial in U.S. District Court in April, on charges he produced, possessed and distributed child pornography.

Dana Eugene Jones, 58, of Old Whitley Road in London, was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021 and was set for a jury trial on Monday, Jan. 24. However, on the motion of Jones' attorney, a continuance was requested with the U.S. Attorneys not objecting to that continuance. The order signed on Jan. 10, 2022, by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier designated April 11 as Jones' trial date.

The motion filed on Jones' behalf requested a 90-day continuance from the January trial date so that negotiations for a potential plea bargain could be worked out. The motion filed by U.S. District Attorneys states: "Jones now seeks another continuance to explore and finalize plea negotiations that would resolve this matter without a trial. The Government does not object."

The indictment charges Jones with using a 12-year-old female "to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction," knowing that the images would be used on "interstate and foreign commerce." That incident took place on Dec. 19, 2020, according to the indictment. Count 2 of the indictment claims the same offense, only this time using a 14-year-old for a video. Count 3 charges him with distributing the videos via a computer to post the videos of both girls on Dec. 19, 2020. Count 4 charges him with using his cell phone to capture images of the two girls.

The final counts of the indictment claim that Jones "did knowingly and intentionally distribute a quantity of pills containing Oxycodone and a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine...to a person under 21 years of age" on Dec. 19, 2020. In Counts 5-33, Jones is accused of giving minors access to Oxycodone on 24 dates, and cocaine on Dec. 16, Dec. 21, Dec. 24 of 2020 and again on Jan. 5 and Jan. 28 of 2021. The incidents where Oxycodone was available ranged from Nov. 5, 2020 to Jan. 30, 2021. Jones is also charged with giving the minor age girls Alprazolam. Alprazolam is used to treat anxiety disorders and panic disorders by decreasing abnormal excitement in the brain. The indictment states that Jones made Alprazolam available on Dec. 10, Dec. 19, and Dec. 23 of 2020 and on January 12, 2021.

Story continues

Jones was first arrested on Jan. 31, 2021 after a 14-year-old female was found at his home by Laurel Sheriff's officials. The teen told police Jones had raped her and sexually assaulted her. Jones was found with pictures of teens in sexual activity on his phone.

Five days later, he was charged with having sexual relations with a 15-year-old and supplying alcohol to her. Another charge filed against Jones involved rape of a 19-year-old.

Court documents show that Jones' case was dismissed in Laurel Circuit Court because there was no witness to present evidence to the grand jury. Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele said that no one from the arresting agency showed up to present evidence.

Lt. Chris Edwards with the Laurel Sheriff's Office said the case was dismissed since the case had been sent to the federal level.

If found guilty of the charges, Jones could face between 15 to 30 years in prison and 5 years supervised release on Counts 1 and 2 (use of teens for producing a sexually explicit video). He could also be charged a $250,000 fine. For distributing the videos, he could face between 5 to 20 years imprisonment, 5 years of supervised release and $250,000 fine. For the images of the teens on his cell phone, Jones is facing another prison sentence ranging to 10 years, 5 years supervised release and another $250,000 fine.

Counts 5-33 for giving Oxycodone and cocaine to the minors carry a maximum penalty of 20 years, a $1,000,000 fine and 3 years supervised release. The other counts in which Jones supplied Alprazolam, carry a maximum penalty of 5 years, 2 yeas of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He could also be ordered to pay a special assessment fee of $100 per count