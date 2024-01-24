London man facing multiple charges in connection with shooting incident

Jan. 24—A London man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night.

Brian Goforth, 20, was arrested by London Police officers and has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), receiving stolen property, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to LPD, officers received a call around 7:52 p.m. Thursday that 25-year-old Cody Deaton of London had been shot at Betty Jane Apartments and brought to Saint Joseph London.

Once on scene, they were told that Goforth was the shooter and that he had fled the residence.

Officers located Goforth's tracks and began tracking him through the snow, according to LPD, when another call was received through the London-Laurel Dispatch Center that a male on Mullins Avenue was attempting to break into a car.

Officers were then able to pick up the tracks again and followed them behind residences, businesses and through the woods leading to Wendy's on South Laurel Road. There, officers were able to locate Goforth and take him into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center around 1:50 a.m. Friday morning, where he remained at press time in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Detectives completed and executed a search warrant on the residence where the incident occurred, according to London Police. They were able to locate what was believed to be illegal narcotics, stolen items (including a firearm), and other drug-related items.

LPD Public Affairs Officer Hobie Daugherty reported Sunday that Deaton was later released from the hospital with minor, non-life-threatening wounds.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing. The London Police Department was assisted on scene by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Goforth pleaded not guilty at arraignment and is next scheduled to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.