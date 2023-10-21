New London man gets 15 years in federal prison for mailing cocaine to local addresses

Oct. 20—A 43-year-old New London man with a violent history was sentenced in federal court Friday to more than 15 years in prison for trafficking large amounts of cocaine through the mail to southeastern Connecticut addresses.

In addition to his 188-month prison term, Carlos Antonio Crespo-Febus was ordered to serve three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut announced in a news release.

A 2021 investigation found Crespo-Febus, described as the leader of a drug distribution operation, coordinated the shipment of packages from U.S. post offices in Puerto Rico to various drop addresses in New London County.

Authorities said Crespo-Febus paid at least three individuals to receive the drug parcels, each typically holding 2 kilograms of cocaine, at their homes. Two runners were paid $500 for every package they ferried to Crespo-Febus.

Investigators said they intercepted roughly 16 kilograms of cocaine and identified dozens of other packages suspected of containing the drug. Crespo-Febus admitted he trafficked at least 50 kilograms of cocaine before his arrest in September 2021.

He pleaded guilty in October 2022 to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Crespo-Febus previously served more than 11 years in prison after a second-degree murder conviction in Puerto Rico, according to the news release. A federal conviction in 2013 for unlawful possession of a firearm resulted in another 60-month prison term.