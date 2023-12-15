New London man gets 9 years for punching friend and leaving him to die

Dec. 14—Assistant State's Attorney Christa Baker said a simple 911 call might have saved the life of 38-year-old Brad Bucacci of New London.

Instead, Baker said Zachary Perkins, 26, of New London, a man who called Bucacci a friend, left him in a Chester Street apartment to die.

New London Superior Court Judge John Newson on Thursday sentenced Perkins to nine years in prison as part of a plea agreement in which Perkins pleaded guilty to the charges of second-degree manslaughter and cruelty to persons.

Bucacci's lifeless body was discovered at 9:02 p.m. on June 8, 2021. While investigators initially said Bucacci's death appeared to be a drug overdose, an autopsy determined the death to be homicide caused by blunt injury to the neck with a subdural hemorrhage, or brain bleed.

The day after the discovery of Bucacci's body, a witness contacted police and said he had witnessed an argument between Perkins and Bucacci. The witness said he saw Perkins punch Bucacci in the temple, and leave him on the ground gasping and turning blue.

Perkins lawyer, Jeremiah Donovan, said that Perkins had arranged to meet with police and tell them what he knew. During questioning, police said Perkins stated "I feel kind of bad, I did punch that kid in the face," the arrest warrant states.

Perkins told police he was drinking at the time he hit Bucacci which he said was 11 a.m. on June 8, 2021. After leaving Bucacci on the ground, Perkins said he went drinking at a neighbor's apartment, kind of checking in on Bucacci once or twice during the day, but told police he did not know Bucacci was dead. He also said at one point that he and Bucacci had used heroin and alcohol together but later said he was just drinking.

When asked about the gap between when he punched Perkins and when the witness had contacted police, Perkins said "I should of called," according to the police report.

Perkins expressed his remorse in court on Thursday, telling Newson "I was drunk. It was no excuse. I thought he was just knocked out. I would have called 911 if I had known."

"I feel so bad," Perkins said. "I didn't set out to hurt him. It's not even the person I am. If I had known he was dying, I would have done things a lot differently. I'm so sorry. I can't really say much else besides I'm sorry."

Bucacci's mother, Irene Bammer, spoke in court and said her son's death had left her in "shock and disbelief." She remembered her son as smart and artistic with a warm smile and caring personality, someone known for his generosity and empathy towards others.

"A part of me is gone and I don't feel like the same person," Bammer said. "My hopes for Brad's future are gone. He was alone with no one there to help him. You had his life in your hands and did nothing to help him."

In addition to the prison sentence and five years of probation, Newson ordered Perkins to pay the $6,600 in funeral expenses to Bucacci's family.

