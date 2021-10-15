London man indicted for murder by Laurel grand jury

Oct. 15—A London man charged with the Aug. 30 death of Reanna Dodd was indicted for murder on Friday by a Laurel County grand jury.

The sole charge against 47-year-old Scott Edward Pressley of Amelia Drive claims that he caused the death of Dodd by asphyxiation.

Pressley was arrested and charged with murder after Dodd's body was found inside Pressley's home. It is not known who discovered the body, but Dodd had been reported missing early Monday morning. Family members said she said she was going to Pressley's home.

Dodd had been bound to a mattress in a back bedroom of Pressley's home. Information in the case indicates that Pressley said he bound Dodd and found her dead the next day. He then covered her body with items from the home in an attempt to hide her body.

However, an autopsy revealed that Dodd had been suffocated.

Pressley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 31 on the charge of murder. He remains incarcerated on $200,000 cash bond and is scheduled for an appearance in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 15.