New London man pleads guilty to bathroom plunger, baseball bat assaults

Aug. 29—A New London man who used a baseball bat and a plunger to assault two people during a fight in the city last year has pleaded guilty.

Daniel Pont, 41, appeared in a New London Superior Court on Monday to accept a plea agreement offered by state prosecutors as jury selection in his trial was about to get underway.

Pont pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the New London assault case and two counts of fifth-degree larceny related to separate charges in Waterford. He agreed to serve two years in prison and five years of probation. He faces up to 11 years in prison on the charges.

State prosecutors also agreed not to prosecute at least a dozen other criminal cases that included misdemeanor larceny, assault and drug possession charges.

The felony assault charges stem from a July 17, 2021 call to New London police about two men standing on Washington Street, both covered in blood and yelling at each other, police reports show. One of the men was Pont, who police determined had assaulted a man and woman in a Washington Street home. Witnesses said Pont had used heroin at the home, passed out in a bathtub, woke up later and "started trashing the place," according to one witness.

The male victim was struck repeatedly with a wooden handled bathroom plunger and sustained bumps and lacerations to his head. Police said the woman had tried to assault Pont with an aluminum bat but Pont had taken the bat away and struck her in the face with it. The woman suffered a broken jaw and lost several teeth, police said.

During his arrest, Pont told police he was defending himself and was assaulted because of his claim that he was a confidential informant to police.

The two larceny cases Pont pleaded guilty to on Monday included involved the theft of $859 worth of goods from Walmart in Waterford and $765 worth of goods from Stop & Shop in Waterford. Both cases involved the theft of Red Bull and other energy drinks, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Thomas DeLillo said.

G.smith@theday.com