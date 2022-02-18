New London man pleads guilty to cocaine trafficking

Feb. 18—A New London man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Bridgeport federal court to narcotics trafficking for his role in a conspiracy in which cocaine was mailed from Puerto Rico to southeastern Connecticut, U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced Thursday.

Abraham Rosado, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 or more grams — over a pound — of cocaine, which carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. He is detained before his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 11.

Boyle's office said in a news release that in August 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force intercepted a suspicious package destined for Puerto Rico; a court-authorized search uncovered $158,900 in cash.

Investigators learned that Rosado and Raul Robles — his cousin, who pleaded guilty to the same offense in September — had received about 25 suspicious parcels from Puerto Rico at their Blackhall Street residence since September 2019.

Through continued monitoring of postal deliveries, investigators found that a parcel mailed to a fictitious name at the address had more than a kilogram — over 2 pounds — of cocaine. Rosado was arrested on April 8.

New London and Groton police are helping the task force investigate this matter, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Konstantin Lantsman is prosecuting the case.

