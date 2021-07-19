London man reportedly involved in Clay County fatal shooting

Jul. 19—A Clay County grand jury will hear evidence against a London man who was reportedly involved in a fatal shooting in Clay County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Kentucky State Police Post 11, the Clay County 9-1-1 Center received a call of a shooting on Dripping Springs Road. Information indicated that a physical altercation turned deadly between 50-year-old Bryan T. Hammons of Manchester and 58-year-old Richard K. Webb of London when Webb shot Hammons one time, according to a press release from KSP.

Hammons was taken to Advent Health Hospital in Manchester where he died from his injuries. Hammons' body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

Webb has not been charged but evidence in the case will be presented to a Clay County grand jury for possible indictment.

Det. James Royal of KSP Post 11 in London is continuing the investigation. Assisting at the scene were troopers from the London Post, Clay County Sheriff's Office, Manchester Police Department, Clay County EMS and Clay County Coroner.