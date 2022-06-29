London man reset for federal trial for sex abuse of minors

Jun. 29—A London man charged in U.S. District Court in London with sex offenses involving minors will wait an additional 45 days for a new trial date.

Dana Eugene Jones, 58, of Old Whitley Road in London, was set for a jury trial on June 21. However, on June 21, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier issued an order postponing the trial until August 30. He is charged with producing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Documentation from the court states federal prosecutors filed the motion on June 3, to continue the trial to another date. Wier's order indicates that Jones and his attorney did not object to the delay.

Jones was originally arrested on Jan. 31, 2021, after Laurel Sheriff's officials were called for a welfare check of a missing teen. Upon arrival at Jones' residence they found a 14-year-old female. The female told deputies that she had been raped and sexually assaulted by Jones. Further investigation led to the discovery of pornographic materials involving teens on Jones' phone. He was charged with one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sex abuse and one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Several days later, there were two more charges of first-degree rape and one count of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Those charges stemmed from allegations that Jones had had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old and had given her alcohol while she was at his home. The other first-degree rape charge came from an incident involving a 19-year-old. Those cases were set to be heard by a Laurel grand jury in April 2021.

However, Jones' case in Laurel Circuit Court was dismissed after he was charged with federal offenses. The federal indictment charges Jones with using a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old in two separate incidents of using a minor to engage in "sexual conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction," while knowing the images would be used in interstate and foreign commerce. He is additionally charged with using a computer to distribute the videos of the two girls.

Drug charges were also included in the federal indictment, with Jones being charged with 28 counts of giving the minor age girls pills containing Oxycodone and a "mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine. He is also accused of supplying the girls with Alprazolam, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.