New London man sentenced in 2019 shooting outside bar

Apr. 19—A New London man was sentenced Friday to four years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for a firearm offense, Leonard C. Boyle, U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced Tuesday.

Terrence Beddoe, 42, pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He is out on a $50,000 bond and is required to report to prison on May 13.

Beddoe had an argument with someone at a bar on Bank Street in New London in the early morning of Oct. 11, 2019, according to court documents and statements in court. As Beddoe was driving away, shots were fired in the direction of the person, who was standing outside the bar with two other men.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said a witness saw the shots being fired from the car Beddoe was driving, the victim identified Beddoe as the shooter and police found a spent shell casing in Beddoe's car during a court-authorized search.

Beddoe has nine felony convictions, including ones stemming from his stabbing someone 12 times, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case, in addition to New London and Waterford police.

