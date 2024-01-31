London man sentenced to seven years in federal drug case

Jan. 31—A London man involved in a Pulaski County incident has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty in a federal drug case.

Gary Lee Voiles, Sr., 62, received a sentence of 87 months in U.S. District Court in London earlier this month. Voiles pleaded guilty in August to Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.

As a condition of his sentence, Voiles must be screened to see if he is in need of substance abuse treatment. He must also serve three years of supervised release.

His codefendant in the case, Indiana resident John Carico, was sentenced in October to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

In Voiles' plea agreement, he admitted that on August 31, 2022, he was driving a car in which Carico was a passenger.

Members of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Voiles' vehicle. When he stopped and exited the vehicle, Carico slid into the drivers seat and led law enforcement on a chase over several miles.

The plea agreement states that the pursuit of Carico reached speeds "in excess of 100 mph."

According to initial reports, the pursuit proceeded to the intersection of Ky. 914 and East Ky. 80, where the suspect turned eastbound toward London. Deputies were joined in the pursuit by law enforcement officers from various agencies, who continued the pursuit to the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461.

At that point, Carico drove through a then-gravel section of the Ky. 461 construction, then returned to Ky. 80, traveling east until he was successfully stopped at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 914.

After securing Carico, law enforcement located a shopping bag on the roadway that contained 741 grams of meth.

"Both defendants gave a statement to police. Carico admitted that he knew there were drugs in the vehicle and that he threw the drugs out the window when he fled. The Defendant (Voiles) stated that he had, earlier in the day, arranged for Carico to sell narcotics to an individual and had taken Carico to that transaction."