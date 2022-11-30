New London man shot, killed woman before killing himself, autopsies show

Nov. 30—A New London man shot and killed a woman with whom he lived before killing himself Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office said Wednesday.

Douglas Lyon, 78, shot and killed Peggy Brown, 73, at their home on Shaker Street before shooting and killing himself, officials said in a news release.

Police responded to the Shaker Street home where the pair lived together at 1:38 p.m. after receiving a call from Lyon on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Lyon's body was found outside the home, while Brown's body was inside, investigators said. An autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined Brown had been shot three times, officials said. Her manner of death was ruled homicide.

Lyon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound, and his manner of death is suicide, the release stated. Officials said the two were domestic partners.

A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office said the investigation is ongoing, but no additional information is expected to be released.