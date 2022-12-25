New London man stabbed Saturday, police investigate

Dec. 25—NEW LONDON — A man sustained injuries after being stabbed in the area of Blackhall and Truman streets on Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a call at 3:17 p.m. and found the man who had been stabbed. The man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The incident does not appear to be a random act, and police are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system.