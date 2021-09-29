New London man, Stonington woman convicted for running major drug trafficking operation

Sep. 29—A New London man and a Stonington woman who ran a popular New London pizza shop, were convicted in federal court Tuesday of running a major drug trafficking operation in southeastern Connecticut.

The convictions of Anthony "Jak Mak" Whyte, 47, and Amy Sarcia, 52, on narcotics trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses means that 25 people have now been found guilty for their role in the drug ring. Twenty-three of them had previously pleaded guilty. The trial of Whyte and Sarcia before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport began Sept 10. They were arrested in February 2019.

When they are sentenced, Whyte will face between 15 years and life in prison. Sarcia, who owned 2Wives Brick Oven Pizza in New London and No Anchor Fine Food & Provisions in Noank, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 60 years behind bars. No date has been set for their sentencings.

Last year, Sarcia rejected an offer to plead guilty to the money laundering charge and agree to a prison sentence of 46 to 57 months. In exchange, the government would dismiss the drug charge, which carries a five-year mandatory prison sentence.

Having now been found guilty of the drug trafficking charge, she now will have to serve that five-year mandatory sentence plus any additional time the judge imposes for the money laundering and drug convictions.

These convictions were the result of a wide-ranging investigation into the distribution of narcotics and possesion of illegal firearms in the region led by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the Statewide Narcotics Taskforce East, the state Department of Correction and the New London, Waterford, City of Groton and Stonington police departments. The investigation included court-authorized wiretaps and purchases and seizures of heroin, cocaine and firearms.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said that according to the evidence introduced during the trial, Whyte obtained heroin, fentanyl and cocaine from various sources in Connecticut, New York and other locations and distributed them to other members of the ring, who sold the drugs to customers and other street-level drug dealers.

The evidence also showed that Sarcia, who distributed and used cocaine, accepted money from the sale of the drugs from Whyte and then gave him quarterly paychecks from 2Wives Brick Oven Pizza, and a federal W-2 tax form, to make it look like the drug proceeds were pay for working at the restaurant.

The U.S. attorney also said Sarcia accepted cash from Whyte in exchange for letting him use three apartments, in a building she managed, to store and distribute narcotics.

When Whyte, Sarcia and several members of the drug ring were arrested, police searched Whyte's New London apartment and found more than 1.5 kilograms of cocaine; approximately 185 grams of heroin and 100 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl pills; 10 firearms, several of which were stolen; and approximately $25,000 in cash. Police also seized more narcotics, another gun and nearly $200,000 in cash from other members of the drug ring.

The federal jury found Whyte and Sarcia guilty Tuesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, various narcotics and one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments, which is a money laundering charge. Whyte also was found guilty of three counts of possession with intent to distribute, and distribution of, various narcotics, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Also involved in the investigation were federal Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Norwich, Old Saybrook and University of Connecticut police departments. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Natasha M. Freismuth and Angel M. Krull.

