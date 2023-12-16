London mayor turned down Klitschko’s request for vehicles destined for scrapheap

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has turned down a request from Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitschko for vehicles destined for the scrapheap, The Tehegraph reported on Dec. 15, citing his letter not allowing 4x4s and pick-up trucks to be sent to the war zone in Ukraine, where they are desperately needed on the frontline.

Under the London Ulez scheme, motorists can claim a one-off payment of £2,000 ($2,500) if they scrap a vehicle that does not comply with the controversial pollution levy. If they instead keep their non-compliant vehicles — most diesel cars registered before September 2015 and petrol cars registered before January 2006 — they must pay a daily charge of £12.50 ($15).

Klitschko wrote to Khan in September after learning of the UK’s scrappage scheme, suggesting that some of the vehicles be donated to Ukraine. He said the move would had “enormous potential” and could be used in “a variety of life-saving and transport roles.”

The proposal does not meet the “legal threshold” that requires the Ulez scrappage scheme to benefit Londoners from an “economic, social and environmental perspective,” Khan wrote to Klitschko on Dec. 12.

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for mayor of London, criticized Khan’s decision, telling that the “refusal to send scrapped Ulez cars to Ukraine, citing a legal quirk, is absurd. Londoners who choose to scrap their cars should have the freedom to decide for themselves if they want their car sent to support Ukraine. Standing with Ukraine against tyrants like Putin is not only a moral imperative but also in the best interest of all Londoners and the global community.”

Richard Lofthouse, who works with Car for Ukraine, a volunteer initiative that delivers 4x4s and trucks to the frontline, said Khan had shown a “lack of political courage.”

