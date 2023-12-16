London Mayor turns down his Kyiv counterpart's request for to-be scrapped cars

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has refused to send to Ukraine the cars handed over by residents of the UK capital as part of a programme to combat harmful emissions which Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko had requested.

Source: The Telegraph; European Pravda

Details: London has a ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) programme, under which drivers can receive a one-off payment of £2,000 if they scrap a car that does not meet environmental requirements or pay a daily fee of £12.50.

Klitschko sent a letter to Khan in September after learning about the ULEZ scheme, suggesting that some of the cars be sent to Ukraine. The Ukrainian official said the move would have "enormous potential" and could be used in a "variety of life-saving and transport roles".

The London mayor responded to Klitschko on 12 December that he would not allow the proposal to be implemented as it did not meet the "legal threshold" that requires the ULEZ scheme to benefit Londoners from an "economic, social and environmental perspective".

The Telegraph noted that, as a rule, the programme covers 4x4 vehicles and pick-up trucks, which are "desperately needed on the front line" in Ukraine.

Conservative London mayoral candidate Sonia Hall and Car for Ukraine volunteer Richard Lofthouse have criticised Sadiq Khan's decision.

Background: Since mid-February, Latvia has had a law in force that allows cars confiscated from drunk drivers to be transferred to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!