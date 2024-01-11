London mayoral election 2024: Who are the candidates taking on Sadiq Khan?

Campaigning is beginning in earnest for Sadiq Khan and the candidates vying to replace him in the London mayoral elections on May 2.

The incumbent has this week warned that his policy of providing universal free lunches in London primary schools is not a permanent commitment.

Mr Khan has been the Labour mayor of London since 2016 and has made key decisions over the £30 million spent on ending the Tube strike as well as blocking the Stratford MSG Sphere and rolling out the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) in parts of the capital.

The Ulez expansion has been controversial – and was said to have been a driving factor in the Tories winning the Uxbridge and West Ruislip parliamentary constituency in a by-election.

Mr Khan’s main challenger is set to be the Conservative Susan Hall.

One of her policies is that international tourists in London should receive a 20 per cent VAT refund on the cost of their shopping – a move made in opposition to chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

She has, however, been accused of 'weaponising' a Tube 'pickpocketing' incident to attack Mr Khan. She was embarrassed when a member of the public said they had returned her purse she had left on a Tube seat, complete with cash and cards, after she claimed to have been pickpocketed on the Underground.

As of January 11, Oddschecker has made Mr Khan the favourite to win ahead of Ms Hall and Liberal Democrat, Green, and Reform UK candidates.

Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Amy Gallagher and independent Shyam Batra have both this week announced their intentions to join the ballot.

The election will be held on Thursday, May 2, simultaneously with elections to the London Assembly and local elections.

Mayoral elections are traditionally held every four years. However, voters last went to the polls in 2021 rather than 2020 as the election was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time the election uses the first-past-the-post system. Previously, it relied on the supplementary vote system.

Here are the runners and riders.

Labour Party

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Noah Vickers / Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Sadiq Khan has said he wants to “send a message” to the Tories in seeking to become the first politician to hold the Mayor of London office for three terms.

The incumbent has pointed to his environmental and council house-building policies as achievements of his tenure. He will be looking to build on Labour’s strong lead in the national opinion metrics.

“[This is] an opportunity for Londoners to send a message to the Tories, not only for crashing the economy but for their anti-London approach,” Mr Khan said.

There have been signals, however, that some view Khan’s role in expanding the Ulez unfavourably and it’s unclear how that will impact next year’s election. Dr Onkar Sahota, an ally of Sadiq Khan and a member of the London assembly, is said to have recently lost the backing of a number of his party’s local activists due to his support of the Ulez.

Conservative Party

Conservative candidate Susan Hall (Jeremy Selwyn)

Susan Hall is a London Assembly member and former council leader. She won with 57 per cent of the votes cast to 43 per cent for Mr Hossain. The precise number of votes cast was not disclosed.

If she defeats Mr Khan next May, Ms Hall will become the first woman to be mayor of London. She would also be the first Tory candidate to win since Boris Johnson in 2012.

Ms Hall, who vowed to “do whatever it takes to win”, recently suggested that crime and policing would be high on her agenda should she become mayor. During a phone-in on LBC Radio, Hall implied that she didn’t feel safe walking home alone at night any more.

She said: “You ask most women – if you are walking along at night and you can hear somebody behind you, you think: ‘Who is that?’ I have spoken to men and they don’t feel that."

However, Ms Hall has also faced criticism on an LBC call and was forced to defend herself for liking posts from far-right activist Katie Hopkins and liking a post that praised Enoch Powell.

The Conservative candidate recently made headlines for liking a tweet praising Enoch Powell and describing Mr Khan as a “traitor rat”. The tweet liked bore the message: “It’s never too late to get London back!”.

Additionally, it was discovered that Ms Hall liked a tweet referring to Mr Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan” on X.

According to a spokesperson for the Hall campaign, she interacts with plenty of users on Twitter without endorsing their viewpoints.The Conservative Party’s race had previously been thrown into the spotlight when Daniel Korski stepped down from the party’s shortlist after TV producer Daisy Goodwin accused him of groping her 10 years ago.

Ms Hall’s representative said: “Londoners want a mayor who listens to people and deals with the bread-and-butter issues that matter to them – making our streets safer and putting more money back in people’s pockets. As mayor, Susan will deliver that.”

Liberal Democrats

Lib Dem Candidate Rob Blackie (Liberal Democrats)

Rob Blackie is an anti-Brexit campaigner and adviser to start-up technology companies who ran under the slogan ‘Bolder with Blackie’.

Speaking on the day he was revealed as the Liberal Democrats’ mayoral candidate, Mr Blackie said under Mr Khan’s watch, the Metropolitan Police had lost sight of action on rape and serious crime in favour of prioritising “trivial” offences such as possession of cannabis or laughing gas.

He said: “Sadiq Khan has failed to tackle rape and other serious crimes over the last seven years and Labour are committed to the worst possible priorities for the police – arresting people for laughing gas rather than spending time on serious crimes. The Conservatives are discredited nationally by their cost-of-living failures and in London they’ve all but given up.

“For far too long, people in London have been let down by Labour and the Conservative plan for London shows that they are not serious about tackling our city’s problems.”

Green Party

Hackney councillor Zoe Garbett stood in 2021 and will again lead the Green Party in this election.

She tweeted in February: “I’m overjoyed to have been chosen to be @TheGreenParty candidate for London Mayor. Huge thank you to @LonGreenParty for your support & can’t wait to start the campaign.”

Reform UK

Howard Cox, Reform UK’s candidate (Noah Vickers / Local Democracy Reporting Service)

In May 2023, Reform UK (formerly the Brexit Party) nominated Howard Cox – the founder of the Fair Fuel UK campaign – as their candidate for mayor.

If nominated, Cox vowed to scrap the entire Ulez as well as low-traffic neighbourhoods, and reduce fuel duty.

Social Democratic Party

SDP mayoral candidate Amy Gallagher (SDP)

Amy Gallagher is a nurse and said she has seen the city change from working in hospitals.

She rose to some prominence after it was reported in 2022 that she was suing the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, alleging discrimination on the basis of race, religion and philosophical belief, as well as victimisation and harassment.

The SDP traces its origins to the party of the same name formed in 1981 by four Labour moderates who were disaffected by the left-wing direction of opposition leader Michael Foot.

She said: "Poor living conditions, lack of community, division, increases in crime, unreliable public transport: many people feel like politicians have let them down and they never get the change they were promised."

Independent

Independent mayoral candidate Shyam Batra (www.shyambatra4mayor.london)

Independent candidate Shyam Batra has said he wants to “fix London and give people a voice".

He has pledged if elected to abolish the Ulez, as well as the congestion zone and 20mph speed limits.

The candidate told the BBC: "I drive an old car and now, when I drive into London, I have to pay congestion and Ulez charges. It is a joke. You should not be charged for driving in your own city.”

Other independents running include Jeremy Corbyn.