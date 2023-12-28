New London, Minnesota, crash involving semi leaves at least one dead

Dec. 27—NEW LONDON

— Law enforcement responded Wednesday morning to a fatal two-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down traffic on U.S. Highway 71 west of New London.

The driver of a semitractor suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the

Minnesota State Patrol

has not yet released complete information about who suffered a fatal injury in the crash at the intersection of Highway 71 and Minnesota Highway 9.

According to the

crash report

from State Patrol

,

a 2016 Ford Escape driven by an 80-year-old male from Cambridge was eastbound on Highway 9 while a 2023 Freightliner was northbound on Highway 71 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Kandiyohi County.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Bruce John Feldman, 67, of Renville, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. No treating health care facility was listed in the report.

The driver of the Ford Escape and a 76-year-old female passenger, also from Cambridge, were not named in the report. Information on both is expected to be released Thursday.

Feldman was wearing his seat belt and alcohol was not involved, according to the report. Road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the crash reported at approximately 11:08 a.m. Wednesday.

The

Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office,

New London Ambulance and Fire, and Lakes Area Responders assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.