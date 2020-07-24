London Needs the Tube and the Tube Needs Londoners

(Bloomberg Opinion) -- As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Bloomberg Opinion will be running a series of features by our columnists that consider the long-term consequences of the crisis. This column is part of a package on the future of transportation. For more, see Lionel Laurent on how public transportation can spark urban recovery and David Fickling on why passengers will pay the price for the airline industry’s troubles.

Recently, I caught myself waxing nostalgic about the daily journeys on the London Underground that I abandoned just before lockdown. Only a few months ago, I was that middle-aged woman inching onto an indecently crowded commuter carriage, stuck for what seemed like an eternity under some tall person’s sweaty armpit, gripping a germ-covered pole as the car rumbled and jerked through a dark tunnel. Overcrowding and ear-splitting noise levels on the Tube made some journeys torture. There are laws against animals crammed so tightly into an enclosure.

Even so, I miss it. My trip on the Tube had served both to separate work and home spaces and bridge them. The commute provided time to scan a morning newsletter or listen to a podcast. I could be lost in thought, buried in my phone or take in a visual smorgasbord of pinstripe suits and body piercings. Its familiar rules and conventions — the command to Mind the Gap, the way commuters always stand on the right of the escalator — were woven into the fabric of my day.

The financial viability of cities rests on whether and under what conditions we are prepared to go back to our old travel habits. Since the start of the pandemic, urban dwellers have increasingly turned to buses, bicycles and scooters rather than venture back underground. Yet for all of their flaws, subway systems are the economic and social lifeblood of densely populated cities. Vast commercial ecosystems thrive around mass transit stations — from restaurants and shops to theaters and other small businesses that serve workers and visitors who move through the city. It’s impossible to imagine urban life returning to normal without them.

Nowhere is that more true than in London. Before the pandemic, more than 4 million people a day, or 1 billion a year, used the London Underground, the world’s oldest subway system. The Tube has been a symbol of British ingenuity and the Enlightenment value of individual freedom. When it served as a shelter during German air raids in World War II, the Underground became synonymous with English resilience. Harry Beck’s iconic 1931 multi-colored Underground map — ubiquitous on tea-towels, mouse pads, boxer shorts and most everything else — is genius not just because it makes getting around London so easy, but because it shaped how Londoners see and experience the city.

Now an underground system that has defined the life and character of a city since 1863 is edging toward a financial abyss, as social distancing and home-working become the new norm. Saving the Underground is also caught up in larger political debates over what to prioritize as parts of the economy sink. How those questions are resolved will go a long way toward determining not just London’s economic future, but the shape of post-Brexit society.

***

More than most other subway systems, London’s metro relies heavily on fares to support its operations. Since the start of the lockdown, as businesses ordered employees to work from home and use of the Underground was restricted to essential workers, ridership has plummeted. Transport for London — the government body responsible for the Tube — has seen its income drop by 90%.

TfL oversees not just the Tube, but London’s vast bus network, its overground train lines, roads, cycle hire scheme and more. It employs some 28,000 workers (and many more indirectly). Just over a month into lockdown, it faced a funding gap for 2020-21 of over 4 billion pounds ($4.41 billion).

There is no easy way out of this. The body, which is required by law to have a balanced budget, is limited in how much it can borrow and has already taken on a lot of debt to fund various capital projects. In April, 7,000 workers, a quarter of its workforce, had been furloughed; construction work was frozen.