London nightclub owners pan UK's new COVID-19 rules for venues

National research programme assessing the risk of COVID transmission, in Liverpool

(Reuters) - Nightclub owners in London criticised new restrictions to halt the spread of coronavirus variants that will go into effect on Wednesday, saying that a lack of rapid COVID-19 tests will make enforcement a "big challenge".

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new "Plan B" measures to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant, including the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes to enter some venues such as nightclubs and settings with larger crowds. Negative rapid tests, known as lateral flow tests, will also be accepted.

Britain has registered almost 4,500 cases of Omicron, with 10 people hospitalised and one person dying after contracting the variant.

Parliament passed the new rules on Tuesday though 99 members of Johnson's ruling Conservative Party voted against them in a sign of increasing unhappiness with his leadership.

Kate Fuller, who owns the Electric Ballroom nightclub in Camden in north London wants to work with the government as much as possible but the lack of available rapid testing is a problem for her business.

"Since the announcement of the restrictions, our business just took a massive downturn," she said on Tuesday. "There's no testing in a lot of the pharmacies. If you can't get the tests, it's going to be really hard for people to come."

"I think for our security and everything, implementing these is just going to be, you know, a big challenge," Fuller said.

The new rules will apply to unseated indoor events with 500 people or more, unseated outdoor events with over 4,000 people and events with more than 10,000 attendees.

Clara Cullen, the venue support manager at charity Music Venue Trust, which supports around 900 music venues in the country, said there had been an increase in cancellations with income falling by 27% in the past week.

"There will be financial implications to trying to implement the Plan B," said Cullen.

The pandemic forced entertainment venues in England to close their doors in March 2020. They slowly began re-opening in May with safety measures in place.

(Reporting by Will Russell, Ben Makori and Mindy Burrows; Writing by Christian Schmollinger; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia reopens borders to non-citizens despite Omicron worries

    Australia on Wednesday reopened borders to vaccinated skilled migrants and foreign students after a near two-year ban on their entry, in a bid to boost an economy hit by stop-start COVID-19 lockdowns and restart international travel. The emergence of the new Omicron variant forced officials to delay the reopening by two weeks after health officials sought a temporary pause to get more information about the strain, which so far appears to show milder symptoms than other COVID-19 variants. "We're going to live with this virus, and we're not going to let it drag us back to where we've been," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 4BC on Wednesday. Australia has inoculated nearly 90% of its population above 16 with two doses and shortened the wait time for booster shots after the emergence of the Omicron cases.

  • Before vote, UK says 'Plan B' measures vital to understand COVID variant

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes new measures to tackle the spread of a coronavirus variant are necessary to better understand Omicron, his spokesman said on Monday, before an expected rebellion by some lawmakers in a parliamentary vote. Lawmakers will vote on Tuesday to approve the measures, which include ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID passes to enter some venues, but many Conservatives have said the steps are too draconian. The measures are expected to pass despite the threatened rebellion by dozens of Conservative lawmakers, largely by votes from the main opposition Labour Party which is yet another blow for a prime minister already under considerable pressure. The measure that has most angered some in the Conservative Party is the use of COVID-19 certification to enter some venues, such as night clubs, which several lawmakers have said is an assault on the country's liberty by the state.

  • Colorado man charged with punching, assaulting officers in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A Colorado man accused of attacking two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was being held by federal authorities Tuesday, prosecutors said.

  • Moderna: Too Early to Tell Whether Flu Vaccine Has Differentiating Features

    Moderna (MRNA) is the covid era’s big success story, one which is entirely built on the achievements of its Covid-19 vaccine mRNA-1273. However, the company’s first major attempt to add more arrows to the quiver has received a lukewarm reception. Last week, shares trended south following the release of interim Phase 1 data for the company’s quadrivalent vaccine, mRNA-1010. Moderna highlighted the fact the flu shot generated antibodies against four strains of influenza, yet investors cottoned on

  • Kenyan startup Wowzi secures $3.2 million from 4DX Ventures, Andela co-founder to expand across Africa

    Kenyan startup Wowzi has secured new funding to expand the reach of its platform, which turns social media users into brand influencers, to West and Southern Africa -- as it taps the increasing usage of social sites across the continent driven by the proliferation of smartphones and a deepening internet penetration. Wowzi, which connects social media users with advertisers and provides consumer insights, has secured a total of $3.2 million from investors over the last few months, part of which includes a recently concluded $2 million seed round that was led by the Africa-focused venture capital firm 4DX Ventures. Other investors in the seed round were To.org, Golden Palm Investments, LoftyInc Capital, Afropreneur Angels, and Future Africa. Wowzi plans to use the new investment to set up operations in Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa, seeking growth opportunities beyond Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, where it currently has a physical presence.

  • Canada likely to toughen travel curbs as Omicron concern grows - CBC

    Possible measures, including a ban on all non-essential foreign travellers coming to Canada, including from the United States, were discussed in a call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and provincial premiers but no decision was reached, the CBC reported. The measures could include stricter quarantine and testing for travellers who are allowed into Canada, including returning Canadians and permanent residents, it said. Canada has already announced a ban on people who recently travelled to 10 countries in Africa. Omicron, which health officials say is more contagious than the Delta variant, has started spreading within communities in Canada since being first detected in November.

  • Five questions with Sarasota Realtor who topped $200 million in closed volume in 2021

    Coldwell Banker Realty's Roger Pettingell has topped his previous sales volume by close to $25 million.

  • O.J. Simpson no longer on parole, discharged early in robbery case

    O.J. Simpson was discharged this month from parole stemming from a 2008 conviction related to an armed robbery in Las Vegas.

  • ICUs full of unvaccinated patients, one year after the first COVID vaccines

    Tuesday marks one year since COVID-19 vaccinations became available in the United States to those who qualified for them.

  • Are You at Risk for What Comes Before Dementia?

    Jean-Sebastien Evrard/AFP via GettyAbout two in 10 people over the age of 65 have mild cognitive impairment—a noticeable change in their memory, problem-solving abilities or attention. This is caused, in part, by the same brain changes that occur in dementia. While mild cognitive impairment often has little effect on a person’s way of living, 5 to 10 percent of people with it will develop dementia.Why some people with mild cognitive impairment develop dementia while others don’t has long been a

  • Ring doorbell footage captures potentially deadly new TikTok trend

    A TikTok trend really has become a nuisance.

  • 'Today' Fans Are Sending Their Best to Hoda Kotb After Watching the Show This Week

    Hoda Kotb cohosts the 'Today' show fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager. 'Today' fans are asking 'Where is Hoda?' after not seeing her on the NBC show for a week.

  • Heather and Terry Dubrow Show Off Their Twinkling, Photo-Covered "Family Tree"

    Not only is the Debrow Chateau finally finished (and complete with a semi-precious stone hanging from the ceiling), it's now ready for the holidays! Heather Dubrow recently shared a peek at her elegant mansion in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, and if that wasn't good enough, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member just gave fans a look at her family's Christmas tree. In a December 12 Instagram post, the RHOC cast member danced to "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside her

  • The Jersey Shore crew is back together in the Florida Keys. But someone is missing

    They just can’t quit each other: We’re talking about the inimitable cast of “Jersey Shore.”

  • Olivia Rodrigo and Casetify Drop ‘Sour’-Inspired Collection, Packed With Y2K Imagery and Flash Art

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you couldn’t get your hands on tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” tour, you can at least don […]

  • Zendaya's Legs Are Next-Level Toned In This Nude Dress With A Thigh-High Slit

    Zendaya, 25, and her toned legs made waves on the red carpet at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere. She rocked a sparkly, nude dress with a thigh-high slit.

  • ‘When Did He Grow Up?’: Tamar Braxton’s Fans are Stunned By How Much the Singer’s Son Has Grown

    Tamar Braxton‘s latest video of her son Logan Herbert left fans in awe over how much the 8-year-old has grown. In the Instagram video shared […]

  • Hilary Duff Just Posed Topless on Instagram

    She blessed our feeds from her bathtub.

  • George Jones museum and restaurant closes in downtown Nashville

    The George Jones opened seven years ago in Nashville's bustling Lower Broadway entertainment district.

  • Zendaya wore a spiderweb dress with thigh-high slit and matching mask at the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere

    Zendaya walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino dress adorned with sparkly webs at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere in LA.