London office sales surge as remote working boom ends

Hannah Boland
·2 min read
London office space buildings
London office space buildings

Employers are racing to find new offices in central London, as take-up of space rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, in the clearest sign yet that the remote working boom is running out of steam.

New figures compiled by CBRE show that companies signed deals for 12.7 million square feet of office property in central London in the 12 months to the end of June – up 153pc on the same period last year, and 5pc above the ten-year average.

In the West End – an area CBRE said had experienced "one of the swiftest recoveries across the major European office markets" - take-up of office properties was up 24pc on the ten-year average. Banks and finance companies are among the most active in looking for sites in the area, CBRE said, with the sector taking 1.4 million square feet out of the total 4.9 million square feet leased in the 12-month-period. CBRE said this was the highest level it had ever recorded for the industry, with finance firms particularly interested in Mayfair and St James's.

Simon Brown, CBRE head of office research, said: “This surge in demand shows us the true depth of the central London office market. Despite an increase in hybrid working, demand for office space remains robust.

"The received wisdom is that hybrid working will significantly impact office demand. This data clearly challenges that narrative.”

It comes as more workers start to come back into offices after dragging their feet since restrictions were lifted last year. The latest Pret Index, which details transactions in Pret a Manger cafes, suggested footfall in the City of London hit 83pc of pre-pandemic levels last month. The cost of living crisis is poised to prompt a fresh uptick in staff coming into workplaces to avoid higher energy bills.

Those working from home will be spending hundreds of pounds extra on their energy bills, according to figures from Uswitch earlier this month.

Experts and City professionals have predicted more staff will also start coming back into offices when the economy goes into reverse, as predicted to happen later this year by the Bank of England.

Anthony Painter, director of policy at the Chartered Management Institute, told the Telegraph earlier this month that "people are increasingly going to feel that their jobs may be insecure, and this will more than likely shift behaviours and lead to a return to presenteeism".

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 moon shot

    The first step in human returning to the lunar surface is schedule to take off Monday, Aug. 29.

  • Your Call to Bonobos Might Not Be Answered by the Next Available Agent

    Menswear retailer tries a new way to improve customer service—by asking store workers to also engage with customers in online chats.

  • What Ford salaried workers saw as a payout in latest layoffs

    Ford salaried workers will be reviewing what to do next and studying their severance packages after an unsettling week of layoffs.

  • UBS Left Off Texas Muni Deal After It’s Named Energy Boycotter

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS has been dropped from the underwriting ranks of a municipal-bond deal that Laredo, Texas, plans to sell next week after state Comptroller Glenn Hegar included the bank on a list of firms he deems “boycott” the fossil-fuel industry. Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleStocks Face Another Sharp Slide After Powell’s Hawkish PivotAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Fli

  • In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

    Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove up from Swidnik, some 30 km (18 miles) from the mine in eastern Poland on Tuesday, hoping to buy several tonnes of coal for himself and his family. Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.

  • What will happen in December, and why does Putin fear it?

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is raising the stakes to the maximum, as this winter will be the last when he has the leverage of energy blackmail.

  • Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65

    It seems to be that 65 is the magic number for retirement. The expected median retirement age for current workers is 65. If that's the case for you and you want $50,000 per year in retirement, how much should you have saved?

  • Inherit an IRA? Beware of This New IRS Trap

    Retirement savers have taken full advantage of IRAs to allow their nest eggs to grow on a tax-deferred basis. Now, just as many people thought they were coming to grips with the new rules for inherited IRAs, the Internal Revenue Service is throwing a curveball that could have massive implications for those who've recently inherited these retirement accounts. For those who inherited an IRA from someone who passed away in 2019 or earlier, several options were available.

  • Two more LIV Golf members have reportedly dropped out of antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour

    Originally 11 LIV members were part of the lawsuit. The number is down to seven.

  • Mercedes-Benz puts its plant outside Moscow up for sale

    German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has decided to sell its assembly plant outside the Russian capital Moscow, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Aug. 26.

  • Here's How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus

    With an average retirement balance of just $202,000, baby boomers could find themselves pinched for retirement income, according to a new survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Using the 4% rule for retirement withdrawals, that balance would produce … Continue reading → The post Here's How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

    OPEC+ ministers have complained about heightened volatility in oil markets, but when some OPEC+ ministers say “volatility”, what they really mean is “falling prices.”

  • 401(k) Mistakes Most Boomers Are Making

    Some 401(k) mistakes can be very costly to your retirement plans. Take a look at the mistakes some baby boomers are making and how to fix them.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Fast food chains are in competition to recruit and maintain talent, with some businesses faring better than others, according to new report from financial services firm William Blair.

  • Saudi Arabia's game is simple: keep oil prices high as threats to its revenue loom, analysts say

    "More market uncertainty has boosted prices, which is exactly what Saudi Arabia is looking to do," said Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Find Out: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost...

  • California’s “fast food bill” could give service workers more power

    A California bill seeks to hold fast-food corporations like McDonald’s and Burger King responsible for labor violations in the state. If AB 257 passes, the bill’s provisions will allow workers and the state to hold fast-food chains responsible for issues like wage theft and overtime pay. At the moment only franchisees can address these issues directly.

  • ‘It’s just a very odd time:’ White-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession —and need to get smart when applying for jobs.

    College graduates who are looking for work face an unpredictable labor market. “It’s just a very odd time,” said Lisa Severy, a career adviser at the University of Phoenix who has been in collegiate career services since 1996. Meanwhile, some graduates who landed jobs at Coinbase (COIN) and Twitter (TWTR) saw their offers rescinded.

  • Maruti, India's top carmaker, open to partnerships to secure supply chain

    Maruti Suzuki is open to forming partnerships with auto part makers to secure its future supply chain and maintain its leadership position, the chairman of India's top-selling carmaker said in an interview. Partnering with suppliers in its early years contributed significantly to Maruti's success in India, where it has 43% share of the car market, and also helped establish a supply chain for combustion engine cars, R C Bhargava told Reuters. With growing demand for more technology in cars and a shift to 'greener' powertrains like electric and hybrid, automotive supply chains globally are changing and need large investments to keep pace.

  • How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?

    As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Read: 4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a MonthFind Out: 7...