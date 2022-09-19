New London officer injured after being struck by dirt bike

A police officer was injured Friday night in New London when a man riding a dirt bike drove into the officer, fell off of his bike and ran away, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, the New London Police Department received multiple reports of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs erratically around the city, according to police.

An officer who was on foot responded to the area of 442 Colman St., where some of the bikes and ATVs had been seen, police said.

A man on a dirt bike drove his bike toward the officer, striking him before falling and running away, police said.

The officer was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital where he was treated for injuries and released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police released a photo of a man riding a dirt bike whom they are looking to identify in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s traffic office at 860-447-5280 or submit an anonymous tip by texting NLPDTip plus the information to 847411.